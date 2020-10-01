Emily In Paris: What Time Does The Series Release On Netflix?

During the current pandemic, a lot of new movies and web series have been releasing on Netflix. The streaming service has managed to keep the subscribers glued to their screens with its content. The global streaming giant is now back again with its new show Emily in Paris. The show features Lily Collins in the titular role of Emily. As the show is nearing its release date, a lot of people have been wondering about the Emily in Paris release date and Emily in Paris release time on Netflix. For all the people who are curious to know about the release date and time of Emily in Paris on Netflix, here is everything you need to know about it.

Emily in Paris release date

The upcoming show Emily in Paris is all set to release on October 2, 2020. The audience all over the world can stream the show from Friday. The show is the brainchild of Sex and the City creator Darren Star.

What time does Emily in Paris release on Netflix?

Like all other shows, Emily in Paris's release time is likely to be at 12.00 AM PT which is 3:00 AM EST. The fans of the show in the UK will be able to stream the show on Netflix at 8 PM as per the British Summer Time (BST). The Netflix users from India will be able to watch the show from 12.30 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST). In Australia, the show will be available to stream from 5.00 AM while subscribers in New Zealand will be able to stream it from 7:00 am, New Zealand Standard Time (NZST). Viewers can also make use of remind me feature on the streaming service to get a notification when the series will drop on Netflix.

Emily in Paris on Netflix

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy show. The show is written created and executive-produced by Darren Star. She is best known for creating the TV show Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place and Sex and the City. The official synopsis on Netflix reads as, “After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.” Here is a look at the Emily in Paris trailer.

