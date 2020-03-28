The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

‘Enjoy Animals In Home’: Netizens Praise Google’s ‘view In 3D’ Initiative

What’s Viral

While several countries across the globe are facing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Google’s new initiative ‘Google view in 3D’ is providing some fun.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
animals

While several countries across the globe are facing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Google’s new initiative ‘Google view in 3D’ is providing some fun time at home. The internet giant allows users to put 3D holograms of wild animals in their environment and users can’t get enough of it. Several internet users have praised the new initiative by Google amidst unprecedented times. While several users called it ‘cool’ and ‘fun’, others also tried the new initiated and wrote, ‘enjoy animals in your home’. 

'So much fun'

READ: Google View In 3D Not Working Problem Solved! Learn How To Give Google Access To Camera

READ: Google 3D Animal Feature: Here's How You Can Add An Animal Hologram To Your Surroundings

Here's a list of some of the animals that are a part of this feature:

  • Lion 
  • Tiger
  • Bear
  • Alpine Goat 
  • Timberwolf 
  • European hedgehog
  • Angler fish
  • Emperor penguin

READ: Google Doodle Honours The Doctor Who First Discovered Handwashing Benefits

READ: Google Marks Beginning Of Spring With An Illustrious Doodle

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Health
HEALTH MINISTRY BRIEFING ON COVID
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
Manish Sisodia
DELHI GOVT DISTRIBUTES RATION
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE