‘Enjoy Animals In Home’: Netizens Praise Google’s ‘view In 3D’ Initiative

While several countries across the globe are facing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Google’s new initiative ‘Google view in 3D’ is providing some fun time at home. The internet giant allows users to put 3D holograms of wild animals in their environment and users can’t get enough of it. Several internet users have praised the new initiative by Google amidst unprecedented times. While several users called it ‘cool’ and ‘fun’, others also tried the new initiated and wrote, ‘enjoy animals in your home’.

'So much fun'

Just came across this cool feature that I’m sure a few of you will love! If you type certain animals into Google, scroll down and click on ‘view in 3D’, they will then appear in your homes! 🐅🦈 Try it out for yourselves 😱 @SMOSPrimary pic.twitter.com/XX4Cdp1FMo — Primary 5 - SMOS (@P5Smos) March 27, 2020

Have you guys tried out the latest view in 3D feature on google? 🙌🏻 Just type in the animal and view in 3d- the camera will pop up💕 so much fun!!! https://t.co/BAGTuoj1vx — Mikaela Lagdameo (@mikaelamartinez) March 28, 2020

READ: Google View In 3D Not Working Problem Solved! Learn How To Give Google Access To Camera

Use Google 3d feature and enjoy wild animals in your home. pic.twitter.com/g4rHLAsP8g — N-ع 🍴💤 (@noorrenn) March 27, 2020

“Google has launched this feature and its compatible with iPhone and some android phones also. My kid was excited to interact with some animals in 3D. In this covid 19 situation try this with your kids and am sure… https://t.co/pmLPqZjmp1 — Gaurrav Dhar (@GaurravDhar) March 27, 2020

READ: Google 3D Animal Feature: Here's How You Can Add An Animal Hologram To Your Surroundings

This 3D feature is so much fun and you might learn some new science facts about animals too! I had a tiger and a shark in my house today! @MrsMilburnMB pic.twitter.com/SNFcUfhG1q — Mrs McKenna (@MrsMcKennaMB) March 25, 2020

cool feature on Google search for any type of animal in Google ie 'wolf' and you will see a button to press which says view in 3d if you have AR enabled phone and you can view the animals in your room through your phone @OutwoodBrumby @WilloughtonSch — Amelia (@xbaeniex) March 25, 2020

Here's a list of some of the animals that are a part of this feature:

Lion

Tiger

Bear

Alpine Goat

Timberwolf

European hedgehog

Angler fish

Emperor penguin

READ: Google Doodle Honours The Doctor Who First Discovered Handwashing Benefits

READ: Google Marks Beginning Of Spring With An Illustrious Doodle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.