Ex-Indian Hockey Team Captain's 'great Idea' To Keep Kids Busy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to curb the drastic spread of coronavirus, people who are confined to their homes have come up with innovative ideas to spend the day including the former captain of the Indian Hockey team, Viren Rasquinha. On March 29, Rasquinha took on Twitter to post a video of his daughter exercising through ‘home obstacles’ with a caption that “keeping the little one busy”. The video which has now garnered over 319.9k views and nearly 15k likes has also been widely applauded by internet users including parents of young children. As of March 31, India has reported 1,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 32 fatalities.

Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course 🏀🏹🚴🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Fhi2btQKHt — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) March 29, 2020

‘Gonna copy this’

Most parents were seen commenting that they would try a similar ‘course’ to keep their child busy and also to entertain them while they remain at home. One of the Twitter users said “gonna copy this” and later even posted a video with his daughter. Another internet user also called the former captain of the Indian Hockey team’s daughter as ‘adorable’ and also hailed the idea to keep children ‘busy and fit’.

That was fun ! ... n quite an exercise for the mom n dad!! ... who were forced to follow suit to do the exact same soon after ! :) Thx for the idea @virenrasquinha pic.twitter.com/cZSFhvUrZ9 — Arun (@Armenon83) March 29, 2020

Wow — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) March 29, 2020

She's so adorable.. Daughters are such a blessing. — John Doe (@UncleJohnDoe) March 29, 2020

What a fab way of keeping the child busy and fit.

And, of course, all that spent energy... A bonus 😁😉@smitharnair — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) March 29, 2020

Super cool. Future athlete in the making. — Balaji Vaidyanath ⚡️ (@nbalajiv) March 29, 2020

Amazing idea, loved her focus and agility. — Anuj Magazine (@anujmagazine) March 29, 2020

Would like to see some hockey in there too @virenrasquinha 😉🏑 — David Harte OLY (@daveyharte) March 29, 2020

