Ex-Indian Hockey Team Captain's 'great Idea' To Keep Kids Busy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

Former captain of the India Hockey team, Viren Rasquinha post a video of his daughter exercising through ‘home obstacles’ in a bid to keep his daughter busy.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian Hockey team

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to curb the drastic spread of coronavirus, people who are confined to their homes have come up with innovative ideas to spend the day including the former captain of the Indian Hockey team, Viren Rasquinha. On March 29, Rasquinha took on Twitter to post a video of his daughter exercising through ‘home obstacles’ with a caption that “keeping the little one busy”. The video which has now garnered over 319.9k views and nearly 15k likes has also been widely applauded by internet users including parents of young children. As of March 31, India has reported 1,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 32 fatalities.

Read - Coronavirus: Astrophysicist Ends Up In Hospital After Failed Invention

Read - Coronavirus: Bangladesh Extends Lockdown To April 9 Amid Fears Of Community Level Transmission

‘Gonna copy this’

Most parents were seen commenting that they would try a similar ‘course’ to keep their child busy and also to entertain them while they remain at home. One of the Twitter users said “gonna copy this” and later even posted a video with his daughter. Another internet user also called the former captain of the Indian Hockey team’s daughter as ‘adorable’ and also hailed the idea to keep children ‘busy and fit’.

Read - Fresh Coronavirus Positive Cases From Sirsa, Hisar, Faridabad Take Haryana's Total To 25

Read - Coronavirus: Mom Comes Up With 'genius' Method To Keep Kids Away During Work From Home

 

 

First Published:
