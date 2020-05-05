UK: Student Conducts Experiment To Find How Many Licks It Takes To Finish Lollipop

Amid coronavirus lockdown, people are trying various bizarre experiments to keep themselves busy. While some people are tuning kitchen floor into a treadmill, one 23-year-old student from the United Kingdom reportedly took the 'lollipop experiment’ in a bid to produce some interesting result.

According to an international media report, James Hunt, who lives in Chester, was so bored with quarantine life that he decided to find out how many licks it would take to finish the candy stick. The engineering student spent almost two hours licking a strawberry Chupa Chups lolly down to the stick n a ‘painful test of stamina’. While speaking to the media outlet, the 23-year-old said that his mission was born out of ‘sheer boredom’.

READ: Tamil Nadu Police Perform 'coffin Dance' To Spread COVID-19 Awareness, Watch Video

Hunt said that due to the lockdown he had all the time in the world. He believes that licking a lolly down to the nub isn’t easy. At first he set himself regular goals of 250 licks, however, by 500 his tongue started to hurt. He went on to explain that when the lolly became smaller, evolving through the gritty stage and getting a smoother, testier point, he battled stinging patience. He added that the ‘experiment’ was definitely good training for him.

He battled with the candy stick. He even informed that it took him almost 1417 licks to finally finish the Lollipop. He reportedly even produced a handy graph to prove naysayers he hadn’t fudged his figures.

READ: Google Doodle Brings Back Traditional Mexican Game 'Loteria' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

From making facemasks to card tricks

While James experimented with lollipop, Derek Kawakami, the mayor of Hawaii took to social media to post fun videos in order to keep his constituents and followers entertained. Derek experimented with different things in a series of videos. He called the video ‘Stay Home Kauai’.

In his social media series, Derek tried everything, from teaching to make homemade facemasks to interesting science experiments and card tricks, he does it all. Derek while talking to the media said his videos started garnering a lot of attraction after he posted a tutorial to make face masks and since then he has been doing this every night. Derek said that he started this with his wife, who is a middle school teacher, and was concerned about her students and wanted to do a few projects to keep children occupied during the lockdown.

(Image: Rep, @arturoeg_foto/Unsplash)

READ: Be Younick's Nick Says "Keep Hustling" & Shares His Journey From A Bartender To A YouTuber

READ: 'Ocean Miracle': Woman Loses Engagement Ring While Swimming; Baby Octopus Helps Find It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.