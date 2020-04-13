Eye Test Puzzle Answers To Viral "how Many Pencils Are There In This Photo" Puzzle

Most people in the country are currently in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus lockdown. While some are working from home, many others have nothing to do during their free time. However, people are now sharing puzzles and riddles online to help others stay sharp during their excess free time. Eye test picture puzzle has also become popular on WhatsApp. Here is the 'eye test how many pencils are there' puzzle that is currently trending on WhatsApp and social media.

Eye test how many pencils are there answer

The photograph of the pencils placed in a confusing pattern may set the viewer off, however simple observation and keen noticing of the colours is the key to finding out the answers. The “eye test how many pencils are there” is just another way for you to watch closely and count the number of pencils in the image. The colours of the pencils also play an important role to determine the number of pencils in the image and hence to find out the answer to “eye test how many pencils are there in this photo”

Eye test how many pencils are there logic

Once you differentiate the colours and the pattern you will be able to understand how many pencils are there. You may even use the help of a rough diagram to try and understand which sequence you are counting so as to not get jumbled up and easily find the solution to how many pencils are there. In case you have managed to get the numbers, here is the right answer:

There are 18 pencils which have been arranged in a horizontal way at the very centre.

Another 18 pencils that are arranged in a vertical fashion at the very centre too.

Another 18 pencils have been arranged diagonally; whose erasers are leaned to the left.

Another 18 pencils are also arranged in a diagonal way; whose erasers are leaned towards the right.

