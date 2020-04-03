Eye Test How Many 3s: Test Your Observation Skills With This Simple Puzzle

Most people in the country are currently in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus lockdown. While some are working from home, many others have nothing to do during their free time. However, people are now sharing puzzles and riddles online to help others stay sharp during their excess free time. Eye test puzzles have also become popular on Whatsapp. Here is the 'eye test how many 3s' puzzle that is currently trending on Whatsapp and social media.

Eye test how many 3s in the images given below

In these eye test puzzles, you have to find the correct number of threes in a given image. This is less of a proper eye test and more of a test of observation. Those with good observation skills will find it easier to solve these puzzles. These puzzles will also help you stay occupied during the lockdown. There is no hidden trick or special answer. These puzzles are extremely simple and all you need to do is observe and count the total number of threes.

Answer to 'Eye test how many 3s'

The answers for 'eye test how many 3s' puzzle ranges from 15 to 21. At first glance, most people only notice 15 threes in the image. First, you might notice that there are two threes on the number pad, as the number eight has also been replaced by a three. Then there are eight threes in the phone number. Many also notice that the battery charge is at 33% and the time is 3:33 PM.

However, if one looks closer at the name underneath the phone number, they will find three more 3s. This gives a total of 18 3s in the image. But there is one more hidden three that even observant people fail to notice. Underneath the number four on the keypad, the letter 'I' has been replaced with three as well. So, the total number of 3s in the image is 19.

However, depending on your interpretation of the puzzle, the number of 3s can also rise to 21. At the top left of the image, the bar signal and wifi signal also have three bars. Some people also consider the two signals to be a part of the riddle and raise the number of 3s to 21. So, the correct answer can be 19 or 21, depending on your interpretation of the question.

