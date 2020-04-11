How Many Runs A Single Player Can Score In 300 Balls? The Answer To Famous WhatsApp Puzzle

The ongoing coronavirus crisis prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to postpone worldwide cricketing activities until further notice. Even the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). With no live cricket coverage on offer, cricket lovers across the country are spending their quarantine time by engaging in fun activities like playing indoor games, spending time on social media, watching classic cricket highlights and more. Some people are also sending various quizzes and puzzles on various social media platforms like WhatsApp which one might find challenging and entertaining to solve. Among many puzzles and quizzes, one of the more popular ones circulating on WhatsApp is the ‘How many runs a single player can score in 300 balls’.

‘How many runs a single player can score in 300 balls’ math problem answer

The famous ‘How many runs a single player can score in 300 balls’ is aimed at finding out how many runs can an individual batsman truly score in a 50-overs contest. The condition of the puzzle excludes any ‘extras’ on offer, i.e. wides, no-balls, byes and leg-byes. While the chances of the setting of the question occurring in international cricket is nigh impossible, it does pose an interesting challenge towards those who claim to have a sharp knowledge of the game. Here, we present you the answer to the ‘How many runs a single player can score in 300 balls’ puzzle along with a detailed explanation of the same.

‘How many runs a single player can score in 300 balls’ – A question for all cricket lovers

A question for all fans of the sport, ‘How many runs a single player can score in 300 balls, with no wides, no-balls, no extras and no overthrows? What is the maximum number of runs he can score?’. Apart from being a question for all cricket lovers, the solution to the above question is also the answer to a tricky mathematical problem.

‘How many runs a single player can score in 300 balls’ – Math problem answer to a question for all cricket lovers

Here, we refer to the batsman in question as ‘Batsman A’. As Batsman A is on strike first-up, he will hit five consecutive sixes only to take three runs off the final ball of the first over that would yield 33 runs. Taking three runs off the last ball of the first over will enable him to retain strike for the next over. In the second over, Batsman A follows the same scoring pattern once again to accumulate another 33 runs. He repeats the same till the 49th over which now takes his individual score to 1,617 runs (33 x 49). In the 50th (final) over, Batsman A will go for six sixes (36 runs) in six balls that takes his score from 1,617 to 1,653 runs.

Hence, with the help of 251 sixes and 49 threes in the innings, the answer of ‘How many runs a single player can score in 300 balls’ is 1,653 runs.

