Facebook Merges Instagram DM With Messenger, Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes

Facebook has rolled out the latest update to merge the direct messaging service for Instagram and Messenger to allow users to seamlessly connect across apps. Messenger users can directly reach out to Instagram users without them needing to download the app, and vice versa. The social media giant had earlier indicated that it would allow users to connect with friends across Facebook’s network using the app they prefer.

Instagram announced that users can now change the chat colour, create selfie stickers, chat with friends who use Facebook without downloading the app. While Facebook said that the latest update is meant to make it easier to stay in touch with friends and family across Facebook’s apps, netizens have raised concerns over privacy.

The users took to Twitter to express their disappointment and wondered why Facebook is hell-bent on disregarding privacy. Others grabbed the opportunity to show off their meme skills. Check out some of the reactions:

What you hate about new Instagram update!!#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/9Tpnr6gRrn — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) October 27, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg after Changing Every Social Media App to look Similar 😂😂#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/EvDRazgq8v — Asad Malik (@asad_malik___) October 27, 2020

Me: Instagram is much better than Facebook.



Le Zuckerberg:#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/GtktFgNpL8 — Sonali Sharma (@sharmaalogy) October 27, 2020

People who dont receive any message on both platforms

#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/5QlsRprb0W — Swapnil Mangaonkar (@swapnil_zone) October 27, 2020

Privacy concerns

Instagram said that the user will have choice and controls to manage their privacy, including whether message requests go to Chats list, Message Requests folder, or whether they receive them at all. Reports suggest that WhatsApp will also soon be integrated as announced by Mark Zuckerberg in 2019, enabling end-to-end encryption for all messages sent between the three apps.

Instagram has also rolled out a new chat theme feature that allows users to choose colours for their Instagram DMs, apart from the classic white and night mode. The update brings several themes like Pride, love or tie-dye, and users can have a different colour scheme for every individual messaging them.

