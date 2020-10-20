Instagram Chat Theme - How To Change Colour On Instagram DMs?

Instagram recently launched a new update that will now let you change the app's chat theme the way you like. This new feature comes as a surprise after Instagram introduced the app icon feature. While many Instagram users are quite excited to test it out, many are not able to understand how to change chat colour in Instagram. If you are having similar issues to get going with the Instagram chat theme feature, here is all you need to know about it.

Add colours to Instagram messages after the new update

Instagram is slowly rolling out the new Instagram chat theme feature which will allow you to choose colours for your Instagram DMs apart from the classic white and night mode. This means your Instagram Message colour will look exactly like you want it. Follow the instructions given below to start changing your chat colour right away.

How to change chat colour in Instagram? Step-by-step guide

Go to Google Play Store or iOS App Store to update your Instagram to the latest version.

Now, as soon as you open the Instagram DM section, you will see a prompt message that will let you know about the new Instagram Message update.

Then, Open an Instagram DM.

Click on the ‘i’ (info) button at the top right corner of your app screen.

Scroll through the chat settings, there you will find the Instagram Chat "Themes" button.

Click on "Themes" and choose the theme you want to use.

You can change the colour of the chat bubble in Instagram DMs! So cool! pic.twitter.com/OvwufpUzHA — Emily👩🏻‍🦽🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦🏹👸🏻//Read My Pinned Tweet (@CanadianGleek92) October 5, 2020

This Insta Update brings several themes like Pride, love or tie-dye, and you can have a different colour scheme for every person you message. An important point to remember is that every time you change the Instagram chat theme, the other user will be notified each time. For example, if you change the theme 3 times, the other user will receive three notifications. Also, if you are still not able to find the Instagram Message update, it is because Instagram is still rolling out the updates to all the users.

Promo Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

