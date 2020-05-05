Facebook’s New ‘care’ Emoji Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest On Social Media

As Facebook launched a new ‘Care’ reaction on its flagship ‘Like’ emoji bar in a bid for people to show more support towards each other, the emoji has received mixed reactions from netizens. The announcement of the new emoji was made back in April by Alexandru Voica, however, the social media platform recently incorporated the feature. The new reaction is basically an emoji hugging a heart and Voica while announcing the emoticon said that this way people can share their support during such unprecedented times.

'Care' reaction emoji

While some Twitter users shared how ‘cute’ the new emoji was, others made hilarious jokes and memes on the same. Here are some of the top trending tweets,

When you still don't have that care reaction 😔#careemoji pic.twitter.com/jEqhqAKCEk — Zoha Rajput✨💖 (@ZohaRajput8) May 1, 2020

"Facebook introduced a new care reaction "



The moment you realize you don't have anyone to care for you#careemoji pic.twitter.com/nhctwO7zAd — Nidhi Sharma 🖤 (@introvert_me11) May 4, 2020

Facebook has a new ‘care’ reaction emoji pic.twitter.com/l6ebVlWrwc — Macksy (@MacksyPower) May 3, 2020

my Facebook groups (the ones I’m in seriously and the ones I’m in ironically) are going to town on the new “care” react pic.twitter.com/xOS4K6kHRv — mattfred (@itsmattfred) May 3, 2020

- me after getting the new care emoji on Facebook pic.twitter.com/17Q8XZUpcp — ✂️彡 Barber 彡✂️ (@BHATTI_Barber) May 1, 2020

I feel so much more connected to my friends and family that I'm apart from now that @Facebook introduced this new care react option pic.twitter.com/4wAVBt9I7s — aoife (@effaa_) May 2, 2020

Facebook pe care react sab dengy lekin ; pic.twitter.com/6APATg1jBY — TAسMiA 🦄 (@Kuchkrlo_tasmia) May 2, 2020

*me updating Facebook again and again to get care react*



Meanwhile Facebook* pic.twitter.com/Ro4pKuhuNZ — Saimoon (@theputimas) April 29, 2020

