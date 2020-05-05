Facebook’s New ‘care’ Emoji Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest On Social Media

As Facebook launched a new ‘Care’ reaction on its flagship ‘Like’ emoji bar for people to show more support, the emoji has received mixed reaction.

As Facebook launched a new ‘Care’ reaction on its flagship ‘Like’ emoji bar in a bid for people to show more support towards each other, the emoji has received mixed reactions from netizens. The announcement of the new emoji was made back in April by Alexandru Voica, however, the social media platform recently incorporated the feature. The new reaction is basically an emoji hugging a heart and Voica while announcing the emoticon said that this way people can share their support during such unprecedented times. 

'Care' reaction emoji

While some Twitter users shared how ‘cute’ the new emoji was, others made hilarious jokes and memes on the same. Here are some of the top trending tweets, 

