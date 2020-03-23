US Family Celebrates Grandma’s 95th Birthday While Social Distancing Amid COVID-19; Watch

Though the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has spread across globally, it could not pull down the spirit of a family from celebrating their grandmother's 95th birthday. But just to remind, keeping all the precautions in mind involved in preventing getting in close contact with people, the members of this family abided by the concept of social distancing and maintained a distance while cekebrating the special day.

Kathleen Byrne's family had been planning her 95th birthday party for months but were forced to cancel it due to the Coronavirus pandemic. So, they decided to bring the party and a rendition of "Happy Birthday" to her — from a safe distance.

As soon as Kathleen stepped out the front door of her Syracuse, New York, home on her birthday on Wednesday received a surprise celebration. A now-viral video posted to Instagram by grandchild Sara Byrne shows family members singing the birthday song and holding handmade signs in her yard while Kathleen could not stop smiling over this beautiful gesture.

Talking to a local news channel, Sara said that the entire family considers Byrne an angel on earth and she is the sweetest person one can ever get as a family member. Adding further, she described the surprising reaction of her grandmother when she saw the decorations which was nothing but a big fat smile on her glowy face. She was just super thankful and that it made her feel special on her big day.

Spreading Positivity

Kathleen's family cancelled the original bash a couple of weeks ago over Coronavirus fears. Family members from all over the country had been planning to come to the party on Saturday, revealed Sara. As soon, the video was uploaded on the picture and video sharing application, several users stormed the comment section with their adorable remarks over the video which will just melt your heart and make one feel happy.

One of the users thanked Sara for sharing the video and spreading positivity through such panic while the other user extended out his wishes to the birthday girl and congratulated the family.

The user even thanked the entire family for showcasing a true and live example of support and caring for social distance. Overwhelmed after watching the video, another user thanked the family for making their day so beautiful after they watched the clip.

Calling out on coronavirus attack, one of the users compared love with the disease and made the emotion stand taller than the prevailing pandemic.

