Travel Books To Read When You Are Socially Distancing Yourself Amidst The COVID-19 Crisis

1. The Travels

The Travels by Marco Polo is an insight into the life of the great explorer who was known for his travel experience. He gives the readers a ride across places in Asia. It covers Beijing, Northern India, and the Persian Gulf, amongst other places. This is the perfect book if you are a fan of ancient beauty and culture. The book has been received well by fans and critics alike.

2. The Road to Oxiana

The Road To Oxiana is a travel book which has been written by Robert Byron. The book throws some light on Beirut, Jerusalem, Baghdad, and above all, the land of the Oxus, Oxiana. The place is close to Afghanistan and is rich in architecture, which attracts people. This book has been described as perfect for a light and informative read.

3. Arabian Sands

Arabian Sands is a travel book that has been written by Wilfred Thesigner. The book talks about sands dunes and the things surrounding them. In this book, the author makes an attempt to explore the modern middle East. If the Middle East has attracted you for its mysterious lands and beauty, this is just the book to go for during the self-quarantine period.

4. Seven Years in Tibet

Seven Years in Tibet is a travel book which has been written by Heinrich Harrer. The plot of this book revolves around a man who escaped a camp in India and stays in Tibet learning a lot about the place. The book talks about religion, politics, and people, amongst other things. This book was also made into a movie of the same name, which went on to become a huge success.

5. Under the Tuscan Sun

Under The Tuscan Sun is a travel book written by Frances Mayes. The book focuses on the beauty of Tuscany and everything related to it. The most liked part about the book is its beautiful writing and its ability to paint a picture in the minds of the readers.

