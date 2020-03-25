Sonam Kapoor And Other Bollywood Actors Show How Feathers Can Inspire Your Attires

It is not surprising to know how Bollywood celebrities inspire their fans and provide unique fashion inspiration with their outfits. Be it Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez or Anushka Sharma, the divas of Bollywood flawlessly carry their outfits leaving fans mesmerised. Here is a sneak peek into times when Bollywood stars rocked in feather attires gracefully. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor

The actor opted for a dramatic one-shoulder dress which had feather details and her outfit was from the label Ulyana Sergeenko Couture and her all-black ensemble fit snugly at the waist. The pair of hand gloves in black colour which went above her elbows complemented the outfit really well. She paired her outfit with shimmery eyelids, nude lips, well-defined brows and tied her hair in a messy low bun. She styled her outfit with a layered necklace, a statement pair of earrings, a ring and a diamond-studded bracelet - all from Bulgari.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made heads turn by donning this outfit for an awards ceremony. The Padmaavat actor wore a custom made Gaurav Gupta violet couture gown which had dramatic sleeves along with a gossamer tulle hood and it was complemented with a soft feather trail. The actor tied her hair in a low bun and wore a sheer lavender hood over it.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Dressed in a denim blue short dress with dramatic aqua blue feather sleeves, Jacqueline Fernandez surely knows how to enjoy the limelight. The detailed outfit was paired with sparkling diamond studs and nude sandals which showed off her perfectly toned legs. She rounded her look with her signature brownish nude lips, smokey eyes and neatly-tied tresses.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma sported neutral hues that had feathery dramatic details. The actor’s nude blouse which had a cropped halter black straps were covered in delicate feathers. Her cigarette pants stood out for the extra piece of fabric and to make sure her outfit did not look too busy, she kept her accessories simple with a pair of diamond danglers. With black pointy-toed heels, she completed her look for the night.

