Ayushmann Khurrana To Riteish Deshmukh: Bollywood Celebs Who Wore Colourful Coats

Bollywood is always looked up to as an inspiration in terms of fashion. When it comes to women's fashion there is a wide range of outfits to choose from while men do not have a lot of options. However, these days men's fashion is evolving and they're opting for fun colours to experiment with, with their outfits. Take a look at some colourful coats wore by Bollywood celebs.

Colourful coats wore by Bollywood celebrities

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is seen in a lot of bright coloured outfits. The actor is often spotted in colourful jackets that make him look lively. For an award function, the actor was seen in a black embellished coat and looked sharp in it. He chose to wear a bow around his collar which looked stylish and went well with the coat.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal mostly picks up pastel colours for his outfits. And we loved this colourful coat he chose for a photoshoot. He wore a white T-shirt and paired it with this light blue coat.

Also Read: Heartouching & Comedy Scenes From Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the quirkiest actors of Bollywood. He is often spotted in colourful outfits that also brings out his colourful personality. The actor posted a picture in this colourful quirky coat on his Instagram account. He mentioned that the coat was from Versace and we loved the detailing of those pots on his coat.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Poem That 'reeks Of Nostalgia' To Him

Riteish Deshmukh

Another Bollywood celebrity to look up to for up-to-date fashion inspiration is actor Riteish Deshmukh. The actor was spotted in an unusual lime coloured coat for the promotion of one of his movies. He wore sports shoes and a pair of funky glasses to complete the look.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Mesmerising Photoshoots Are Too Hot To Handle; See Pics

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Vs Ayushmann Khurrana: Who Aced The Cape Style Look Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.