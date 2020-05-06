Vanessa Bryant Shares Love Letter Written By Late Kobe Bryant For Her 38th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant found a letter from late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant hours before her 38th birthday on Tuesday. Addressed to 'The Love of my Life', Bryant had signed the letter 'Tu Papi'. The Vanessa Bryant birthday post revealed that she waited until her birthday to read the letter.

Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26. Gianna and Bryant were headed to one of Gianna's basketball games in Thousand Oaks with seven others when the helicopter crashed. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant have three more daughters – Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Vanessa posted a photo of the letter and her hand, revealing that she found the letter some time ago and was waiting to open it. In her small note, she admitted that the letter gave her something to look forward to and she missed Bryant and Gianna. She ended the note by hoping they all were together but was glad she woke up to her three 'sweet girls' on her birthday.

During Kobe Bryant's memorial service in February, Vanessa had talked about Bryant always being thoughtful and writing the best letter and cards for her. She said the same about Gianna, who she revealed had a 'wonderful ability' to express herself through her words. According to Vanessa, Gianna was as thoughtful as her father.

Vanessa Bryant also shared wishes from celebrities like LaLa Anthony and Kelly Rowland on her Instagram. Rowland had referred to Vanessa as one of the strongest women she knew and asked her to have a beautiful day.

