Female Pilot’s Tweet On Elderly Woman Watching Her In Cockpit Goes Viral, Internet Amused

An elderly woman’s stunned yet adorable reaction on seeing a female pilot in the cockpit has now created a stir on the internet. Taking to Twitter, Pilot Hana Khan shared her ‘aviation story’ from the time she was flying a plane from Delhi to Gaya. Writing that she couldn’t stop laughing, she described how an elderly woman had reacted on seeing a female flying a plane.

“An elderly lady wanted to look into the cockpit & when she saw me, she exclaimed in a Haryanvi accent “Oi yahan to chorri baithi!,” the young pilot wrote. Since shared, her tweet is doing rounds of the internet and has managed to garner over 16.5 thousand likes. In addendum, it has also elicited varied responses from people across the nation.

Sharing another hilarious incident, a user wrote, "Once I was returning from Bengaluru, Pilot's mom was sitting just beside me, on every height announcement she exclaims "Itna Upar Udane ki kya jarurat hai" .

Women have moved forward with great speed in all spheres than most of us realised.



It is a great, for all of us, women, men, young and old, society, nation, economy, education, Healthcare



Where they can do make the maximum impact, they are there, but need to reach 50 % POLITICS — DR J S SURI (@DRJSSURI) November 16, 2020

Humari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain ke — SAUMYA SRIVASTAVA (@immaculate_sam) November 17, 2020

It's expected from older generation — epeter (@SiddhanthChauh3) November 15, 2020

This Chori is pride of the nation ....! pic.twitter.com/XzmfpZKpCW — Namma Uru, Bengaluru..! Namma Nadu, Karunadu..! (@CitizenKamran) November 15, 2020

I was in a flight ✈️ which was my first time sitting in a very small plane-felt scared but a woman pilot was introduced soon & I felt good. A lady doctor much senior to me nervously said “must start praying if a lady is the pilot” I asked her if her patients feel same about her — the doctor writes (@goldinketc) November 16, 2020

While this elderly lady was surprised at the sight of a female pilot, another pilot recently stunned everybody by jumping out of the window due to fear of COVID-19. A recent viral video showed an Air Asia Pilot leaping straight out of the cockpit after he allegedly heard a passenger sneeze. As there were suspected coronavirus-infected passengers aboard AirAsia India's Pune-Delhi flight, the pilot-in-command after landing chose to come out of the plane through cockpit's secondary exit, which is a sliding window.

An AirAsia India spokesperson said, "There was a case reported of suspected Covid-19 passengers aboard I5-732, Pune to New Delhi on 20th March 2020, seated in Row 1. The passengers were subsequently screened and tested negative." The spokesperson mentioned that aircraft was fumigated and a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning was carried out.

