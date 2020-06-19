Filipino Prosthetic Specialist Makes Horror-inspired Face Masks Amid COVID-19

While amid coronavirus pandemic several world leaders made wearing face masks mandatory, a prosthetic specialist from the Philippines is using his skills to make ‘scary masks’. Rene Abelardo, in a bid to stay afloat financially, came up with the idea of making ghastly looking masks that were inspired by monsters and zombies. According to an international media outlet, Rene is a special effects artists and while the film and television productions have been halted due to the lockdown, he started making the unusual looking masks to raise cash.

From the joker to the devil, the 50-year-old has reportedly sold dozens of the moulded masks and is now also receiving hundreds of orders from all over the country. While taking to Twitter, Rene’s son also shared a series of pictures of his dad’s ‘scary masks’. In the images, one can see that the masks extend to the jawline and up to the ears. They are also lines with a conventional cloth mask.

Netizens amazed

While speaking to an international media outlet, Rene said that he made the mask after which his daughter posted a picture online. Soon the images took the internet by storm. Rene also reportedly said that each mask takes up to three days to complete. He sells the ‘scary masks’ for between $6-$10 per piece.

With thousands of likes and shares on Facebook, several internet users were amazed to see the ‘unusual mask’. While some asked the cost of the mask, others wrote, "Awesome, I like that, just a different face hehe”. A user also added, “that's funny, it seems true”. “You will be mistaken for a creature there, haha,” added another.

(Images: Marianne Abelardo/Facebook)

