Massive Chocolate Gorilla Sculpture Leaves Netizens Stunned, Watch Video Of Making

A pastry chef recently left several internet users stunned with his ‘amazing’ and ‘incredible’ chocolate showpiece. Chef Amaury Guichon recently shared a video and photos of a ‘beautiful’ giant ‘chocolate gorilla’ sculpture on Instagram. While netizens were amazed to see the incredible short clip, the chef, in the caption, informed that he used approximately 45 kilograms of milk and dark chocolate to make the four-feet-tall gorilla.

In the clip, one can see Guichon putting the sculpture together piece by piece. The Las Vegas-based chef also informed that he made the chocolate sculpture in one of his chocolate week modules for educational purposes for the students.

The caption of the video post read, “CHOCOLATE GORILLA!! Finally able to restart teaching @amauryguichon.pastryacademy!!Our first Chocolate showpiece Class of the year!! So much fun creating this sculpture using 100LB of Milk and Dark Chocolate for a 4ft tall Gorilla”.

Sculpture leaves netizens stunned

Since shared, the video post has been viewed over 800,000 times. With more than one lakh likes in both the posts, the talented chef received thousands of praises as well. While some Instagram users called it ‘amazing’, others just couldn’t find words to describe the incredible masterpiece. One internet user wrote, “stunning work!!! Truly remarkable!”. Another user added, “You are so talented”. “You are a true artist, I love all your creations,” added another.

