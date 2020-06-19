Video: Dead Cat's 'ghost' Captured On Camera A Year After Death, Netizens Stunned

A woman was surprised when her home surveillance footage captured her dead cat’s ‘ghost’ curled up on the sofa ‘almost exactly a year’ after its death. While sharing the footage on Reddit, the woman, in the caption, wrote that she wasn’t sure if the incident could be explained.

In the 32-second-clip, first, one can see a live cat moving from the bed and leaving the room. Within a few seconds, the video shows lights flickering and at that moment, a black shape, apparently, the ‘ghost’ of the cat appears into the view in the middle of the left sofa. The cat of the shape also becomes darker and clearer. In the video, one can also see the woman can also be seen walking into the room, however, she seems to be completely oblivious of the feline’s presence.

The caption of the Reddit post read, “Not sure if this can be explained but I caught what looks like my cat Blackjack, who passed away almost exactly a year ago, materialising on our sofa (far left) when I turned the lights on from my phone. There was nothing black on the sofa just the pillows that are red, grey and cream”.

Netizens ‘gobsmacked’

Since shared, the video has garnered 308 Upvotes. After watching the video carefully, several internet users are also convinced that the black shape was the cat’s ghost. With hundreds of comments, while one user wrote, "his is a very cool video. It does look like it fades in and out slightly and comes into full view. When she comes in to check, that black cat looks just as solid as can be. Very nice catch,” another said, “What a video! Definitely a kitty curled up on the sofa”. “I’m gobsmacked,” added another.

