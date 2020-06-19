Video: Google's Drones Drop Off Books To Students Who Can't Go To Library Amid COVID-19

Adolescents in Christiansburg, have been flown the books from the library to their homes in one of a kind experiments that has amused the local residents. Google's parent company, Alphabet, operated an experimental air delivery service called Wing, which is soon expected to operate a fleet of drones to deliver library books to those that need to complete their reading list this summer.

A librarian who works for Montgomery County Public Schools, Kelly Passek, was quoted saying that the kids are going to be just thrilled to learn that they are going to be the first in the world to receive a library book by drone. While Passek organized the deal and is the primary contributor to make the operation happen, the idea first crossed her when she received his groceries in the mail through Wing's drone delivery service, as per a report. Therefore, she petitioned Wing to deliver books to kids in her school district so that they did not miss out on learning.

Montgomery County Public Schools have been exceedingly thrilled for this opportunity to have a really unique way to deliver resources to our students and do it practically on demand, Passek reportedly said.

600 children in Wing's delivery zone will benefit

COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus spread has made it difficult for some kids to access their summer reading materials, and the e-readers like the Kindle can be too pricey for students, and in-person libraries aren't an option at the moment, Passek was quoted saying. So, some arrangement had to be explored, she added. About 600 children who live in Wing's delivery zone will benefit from the service. The books will be ordered by filling entry on Google Form, while Passek will then pick them up from district libraries, package them, and ultimately bring them to Wing's delivery center, as per a report.

