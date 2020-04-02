Only Mastermind Can Solve WhatsApp Puzzle | Check How To Solve The Blue-red-grey Puzzle

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, people have been made to stay indoors to avoid the spread of the virus. People are spending their time watching television, playing indoor games, reading books, learning a new skill and spending time on social media While people are also seen interacting with friends and family via social media, they have also been sharing updates related to the Coronavirus and also challenging puzzles or riddles on WhatsApp. These puzzles or riddles are also a part of their entertainment. One of the WhatsApp puzzles that have been trending lately is related to a mastermind puzzle. The puzzle is shared with the tagline "only mastermind can solve this".

Only mastermind can solve this puzzle

This puzzle is also known as Blue Grey Red balls puzzle. We have a three-digit number represented by a blue circle, a grey circle and a red circle. This 3 digit number is added three times to get another 3 digit number that is represented by 3 red circles. The challenge is to solve each colour's circle and each colour has a different digit.

Question

What are the three different digits that each colour represent?

WhatsApp puzzle answer and explanation

Let us assume that the blue colour circle is A, the grey circle is B and the red colour is C. Focus on the red colour first which is letter C. The answer of C has to be a single-digit number that ranges between 0 and 9. The answer to the given puzzle in the image is 3 red circles that are equal to C + C + C = 3C. Therefore, 3C = C. Let take the value of A and B as 0.

There are only 9 single-digit numbers. So, the result of the red circle column should be between 0 to 27 since adding 9 + 9 + 9 is equal to 27. So there are three equations possible here either 3 times C will equal to a one-digit number or two-digit number ranging from 10 to 20 or it might range between 20 to 27.

Equations:

3c = c not possible as in this case c = 0, which means the answer is 000 so then a = b = 0, which is not possible since each digit is a different number.

3c = 20 + c not possible as in this case c = 10, which is not possible since each digit is between 0 and 9.

3C = 10 + C is possible as in this case c = 5, so the answer is 555. When you solve this query, you will get C = 5, so the answer of 3 red circles is 555. Now, ABC + ABC + ABC = 3(ABC) = 555. So let’s divide both sides by 3. Answer : ABC = 555/3 = 185. Thus A = 1 and B = 8. So the blue circle is 1, the grey circle is 8, and the red circle is 5.

