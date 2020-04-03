Who Is Most Safe WhatsApp Riddle: A Simple Riddle That Will Boggle Your Mind

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, most people in the country are currently couped up inside their homes. While some people are working from home, many others have nothing to do during their free time. However, thanks to the lockdown, puzzles and riddles have once again soared in popularity. Right now, the 'Who is most safe riddle' is trending on Whatsapp and social media. Here is the riddle and its simple yet unpredictable answer.

Who is most safe Whatsapp riddle

Above is the 'Who is most safe riddle' that is currently trending on Whatsapp and social media. In the picture, four friends are walking away from each other. However, as they are waving goodbye to each other, they do not notice the hurdles right in front of them. Number 1 is carelessly walking in front of a moving car. Number 2 is absentmindedly walking right into a tree. Number 3 is soon going to walk into a rake and hurt himself. Meanwhile, Number 4 is just about to fall into an open manhole.



The riddle is simple, who in this situation, is the safest. Who will suffer the least injury? The answer to the riddle is actually extremely easy, but most people never notice it. All clues required to solve to riddle are present in the picture. This riddle requires you to think outside the box and observe the situation carefully.

Answer to Who is most safe Whatsapp riddle

Most people consider the treat level of each hurdle to determine who is the safest in the picture. As Number 1 is about to get hit by a car and Number 4 is about to fall into an open manhole, they are rarely ever considered as the safe options. Number 3 and Number 2, on the other hand, will only suffer minor injuries for their carelessness.

So most people select Number 3 or Number 2 as their answer. However, they are also wrong, as the safest person in the picture will suffer no injuries and is absolutely safe. Many forget that the car's driver is also included in the picture. The old lady who is driving the car will suffer absolutely no injuries. Which is why she is the safest person in the image.

