Florida: 10-feet-long 'invasive' Python Found In Mustang's Hood, Later Rescued

In another stunning incident, a 10 feet long “invasive” python was found in the hood of a Ford Mustang in Dania Beach of Florida, US. As per CNN, the owners of the luxury car found the snake when they opened the car’s hood to investigate the check engine light. Left aghast by their discovery of a Burmese python, they immediately called wildlife officers.

A video of the serpentine’s recue was posted by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission on their official Facebook page. In the 32 second long clip, a rescue official could be seen pulling out the snake from the engine compartment while holding his head. He is then joined by another man who tries to catch hold o the resisting serpentine from its tale. After a few moments of struggle, both men are finally able to contain the giant serpentine in a sack.

'Sucess for native wildlife'

In the caption, the rescue team reckoned, “This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles. Thanks to the citizen who reported the python to us.” Meanwhile, netizens were left aghast by the incident and the clip has been shared by over two thousand people since posted. “It’s a super snake now!” wrote a user. While another quipped, "always check under your hood!". While another resident of Florida said, "They're only in a certain part of Florida and I’d be more worried about wild hogs."

Read: 'Snake Hug': Python Coils Around Woman's Leg, Police Get To Do 'most Interesting Job'

Read: Brave Boy Scares Off Python That Bit Him

Meanwhile, Members of Florida’s Fish and Wildlife’s Python Action Team and the South Florida Water Management District found an 18 foot, 9-inch long Burmese python as a part of their Python Action Program. Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis pulled out the beast out of waist deep water in the Everglades. They took over to Facebook as they shared an image with the behemoth. In the caption, Kevin wrote, “I have never seen a snake anywhere near this size”.

Read: 'Record-breaker' Python Weighing 104 Pounds Caught In Florida, Can You Guess Its Length?

Read: Haryana: 8-foot-long Python Rescued From A Car, Later Released In Deer Park

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.