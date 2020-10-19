'Snake Hug': Python Coils Around Woman's Leg, Police Get To Do 'most Interesting Job'

Queensland Police Service recently received an emergency call from an Australian woman who tried to rescue a snake that was under her car but ended up with the reptile coiled around her leg. According to the reports by Dailymail, the woman was working at her garage when she discovered the snake. Queensland Police Service took to their official Facebook handle as they uploaded a video of the rescue mission. In the caption, the department took a sarcastic tone as they wrote, “On a *scale* of no worries to HELL NO, which would you be in this sssscenario?”.

Encounter with a python

The video begins with the police officer approaching the woman as she says, “You’re in a bit of a pickle”. As the video progresses, we see the snake has tightly held the woman’s leg and she is patting her. The woman seems to be very calm and composed and that made the netizens curious. Soon, we see the officer unwrap the snake from the woman's leg. Once the snake gets off the leg, the woman tries to put it on the ground but it refuses to come off. The woman moves a little further and leaves it on the grass.

Netizens were left stunned on seeing the calmness of the woman. "OMG! OMG! I admire the patience of all of you handling the situation.. I will be terrified!", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "So calm, lol "most interesting job I've had today" no thanks, great job Officer".

(Image Credits: Facebook/Queensland Police Service)

