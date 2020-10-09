'Record-breaker' Python Weighing 104 Pounds Caught In Florida, Can You Guess Its Length?

Members of Florida’s Fish and Wildlife’s Python Action Team and the South Florida Water Management District found an 18 foot, 9 inch Burmese python as a part of their Python Action Program. Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis pulled out the beast out of waist deep water in the Everglades. They took over to Facebook as they shared an image with the behemoth. In the caption, Kevin wrote, “I have never seen a snake anywhere near this size”.

Python sets a new record

Kevin was shaking as he approached the python, says his caption. He termed it as ‘lethal’ by comparing it with the other pythons that they have caught. Talking about the experience, he wrote, “One mistake, and I am for sure going to the hospital. But more importantly, this is a once in a lifetime snake. I could go out every single night for the rest of my life and never see one this big again”. Kevin further wrote, "Really I am just incredibly grateful for this opportunity and an experience I will never forget. Realize what you have when you have it and cherish the experience in the moment. Be grateful, be respected, and be thankful".

MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife also took to Facebook and shared the image of the massive pyhton with the two workers. In the image, the python can be seen spreading across the width of the road with the two of them sitting and holding him from each side. The department is considering the removal of this snake as a triumph for native wildlife and habitats. In the caption, the department also thanked Governor Ron DeSantis for all of his leadership on this important issue. As per the caption, this incident is a great example of 'partnership between two programs working toward our goal of removing nonnative pythons'.

Netizens took over the comment section applauding both the workers. The post has managed to gather 3.3K reaction and 623 comments. One Facebook user wrote, "Edwin Wright absolutely! And all the snakes it would have produced! These pythons are wreaking havoc on indigenous species!".

