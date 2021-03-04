Florida Man Creates 'flat Tom Rug' From 'Tom And Jerry', Netizens Can't Wait To Buy

Hanna-Barbera's Tom & Jerry has been famous among the masses for decades. The series focused on the lives of a cat named Tom and a mouse named Jerry. The two used to chase each other throughout the house they lived in. In many of their adventures, Tom would end up being blasted, shredded and even completely flattened.

A Florida-based artist took inspiration from a popular picture of the cat being flattened and has successfully recreated a rug based on the infamous cartoon series. The Tom rug has gone viral since the creator posted it to his Twitter account on March 3, 2021. The creator, Nellaf took to his Twitter handle to mention that the rug is completely handmade and he is willing to sell more of the creation to potential buyers.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Transformation Pictures For A TVC Goes Viral, See Pictures

Take a look at the viral flat Tom rug here:

i made this Tom & Jerry Rug inspired by the original cartoon 🤍 (25x55”) pic.twitter.com/vxz0UygzjA — nellaf (@nellaf) March 2, 2021

The Tom and Jerry merchandise is inspired by one of the episodes where Tom tries to pull Jerry's tail out of a hole in a wall. Tom finds it difficult to pull as Jerry seems stronger and heavier than his usual size. When he successfully pulls out Jerry and catch him in his arms, he is shocked to see Jerry, who has grown ten times his size. He stumbles as he carries the giant Jerry and gets flattened on the stairs by Jerry's weight. The artist, Nellaf shared the video on his Twitter handle.

See the video here:

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Portrait Created With Rubik's Cubes By Russian Artist Goes Viral: WATCH

Twitterati's reaction to the viral flat Tom rug:

this is sickkkkkkkkk — Danisha Carter 🕊 (@DanishaCarter4) March 2, 2021

Omg I want this and I don’t even have stairs 🤣 — Bannece (@annecebannece) March 3, 2021

As a massive Tom & Jerry fan, this is probably one of the best fan crafts I've ever seen- and not just restricted to this fandom! Incredible!! — Phillistrations (@Phillistrations) March 3, 2021

I’m not saying you could break your neck, but yes you will. — Chuck (@CRXy0) March 3, 2021

As soon as you step on the carpet pic.twitter.com/UdhmmizKXp — ǝuǝᴚ🌵🐍🛸 (@Rene_R97) March 3, 2021

Twitterati shared their views on the viral flat Tom rug. They shared funny GIFs and they desire to purchase the Tom rug for themselves. One Twitter user hilariously said that they wanted to purchase the rug but didn't even have stairs to get the effect. Other users mentioned how the rug shouldn't be placed on the stairs as it could cause serious problems like slipping and falling.

Also Read | Shankar Mahadevan's Birthday: Unseen Video Of The Singer's Acting Debut Goes Viral

Nellaf took to his Twitter handle to share the massive number of Impressions that his Tweet received. The viral flat Tom rug received over 1,500,000 likes, more than 5,922,000 media engagements which totalled up to 10,200,000 total engagements in a day. The total impressions on Twitter were more than 48,868,000.

Also Read | Lalit Modi Slammed By Fans After Echoing Dale Steyn's Anti-IPL Views In Viral 2018 Tweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.