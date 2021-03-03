Shankar Mahadevan's Birthday: Unseen Video Of The Singer's Acting Debut Goes Viral

Shankar Mahadevan, the legendary singer who has given us many super hit songs in his vast career, turned 54 on March 3. In honour of his birthday, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) took to their official Instagram page to share an unseen video of the singer that also marked his debut in movies as an actor.

NFAI shares unseen video footage of Shankar Mahadevan's debut

Then birthday special video of Shankar Mahadevan starts with Shankar grooving and dancing in the music videos of the Thaniye Thannanthaniye from the Tamil movie Rhythm and Rind Posh Maal from the movie Mission Kashmir both of which were sung by him. These songs, however, were not a surprise to the fans as they have seen them before but the next video showed unseen footage of Shankar Mahadevan which was also his debut into movies that not many fans were aware of until now.

The video is from the 2015 Marathi film Katyar Kaljat Ghusali which shows Shankar clad in a traditional Maharashtrian outfit and singing a devotional song during Ganpati celebrations. Katyar Kaljat Ghusali is a 2015 Marathi musical drama film that marked Shankar Mahadevan's debut in acting. Watch the video right here:

Netizens wish Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan's fans took to their respective social media handles to wish their favourite singer a very happy birthday. Many singers from the Indian music industry like Shaan and Jonita Gandhi also took to their Instagram stories to wish the singer on his 54th birthday. Read some of the fan's birthday wishes below:

Coming in as a breath of fresh air with his breathless, he has easily pitched in a place among legends - Be it classical or western, his voice always adds extra magic - His compositions are in a league of their own too



HBD #ShankarMahadevan pic.twitter.com/4F77rjT26h — Rathnavel Ponnuswami (@reavan) March 3, 2021

Here's wishing the legendary singer and music director #ShankarMahadevan garu a very happy birthday and great health and happiness ❤️@Shankar_Live #HBDShankarMahadevan pic.twitter.com/k89fF7Em2F — Ushkela Mohan (@UshkelaM) March 3, 2021

His music and songs never fail to mesmerize Indiawaale! 🤩 Wishing the maestro, a very Happy Birthday! @Shankar_Live #HappyBirthdayShankarMahadevan #ShankarMahadevan pic.twitter.com/wyPVIJqxzT — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) March 3, 2021

Celebrating the birthday of the gifted composer #ShankarMahadevan. Recalling the song #Breathless composed and sung way back in 1998, but still a favourite with instrumentalists (going by the number of covers on Youtube). #Notations are at https://t.co/txfxBKlkW4 @Shankar_Live pic.twitter.com/lVzkGR61EL — Svara Collective (@SvaraCollective) March 3, 2021

Shankar Mahadevan's songs

The singer along with his team members Ehsaan and Loy have given Bollywood a lot of popular and super hit songs. Shankar Mahadevan's song Breathless is still one of the most iconic and most difficult songs to sing to in the Indian music industry. He has lent his voice to songs not just in Bollywood, his contribution is spread to other regional language films as well.

Some of the best Shankar Mahadevan songs include Maa from Taare Zameen Par, the title track of Dil Chahta Hai, Mitwaa from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Sapno Se Bhare Naina from Luck by Chance among many others. He has received the BIG Star Most Entertaining Singer (Male) for his song Zinda from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and has also been honoured with Filmfare's RD Burman Award.

