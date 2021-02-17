'Flying Dosa': Video Of Man's Unique Way Of Serving Dosa Goes Viral

A video which has surfaced on the internet, shows Mumbai’s street vendor’s unique way of serving Dosa. Uploaded on Facebook handle, ‘Street Food Recipes’, the video shows the entire process of making the dosa and then how he flies the dosa straight from the skillet to the plate. The video has now gone viral and the netizens are left divided. While few think this is a ‘crazy’ way of serving food, others think that this is wrong and food should be respected.

'Flying' dosa technique

The nearly four-minute long video begins with a few clips where the vendor cuts the dosa into little pieces and tosses them through the air, right into the plate. Further into the video, we see the entire process, where the vendor begins with spreading the batter on the skillet. After the base is prepared, he adds on some masala and filling and then spreads it on the entire base. Lastly, he folds the prepared dish, cuts it into small pieces and then tosses it in through the sky to directly a plate. “Serving Dosa LIKE A BOSS | Next Level Flying Dosa at Shree Balaji Dosa, Mangaldas Market, Mumbai'', read the caption of the video.

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 1.4 million reactions. While few think this is wrong as food should be respected, others are making hilarious remarks on the flying technique. One Facebook user wrote, "Meanwhile food is like God for those who know hunger... The most intense feeling in this world is not love, but hunger... Respect food since its the basic human need..". Another person wrote, "The seller has decoded the Instagram and YouTube Era.You serve anything but it should be photogenic or it should have some X factor worth capturing in the video. So automatically the food vloggers will do the marketing".

(Image Credits: Facebook/STreetFoodRecipes)

