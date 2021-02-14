Mumbai Sees COVID Spike With 645 New Cases In 24 Hrs; City Tally Soars To 3,14,076

Seeing yet another spike in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Sunday reported 645 cases and 4 deaths. With 309 recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 2,96,195. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,14,076 with 5608 active cases and 11,417 fatalities.

Mumbai's COVID cases soar to 3,12,902 with 599 new cases in 24 hrs as vaccination picks up

Mumbai: 645 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.14%, as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 30,14,520 samples have been tested till date with a 10.39% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 638 out of 1033 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1128 out of 1707 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 82,63,858 vaccine doses have been administered.

31,976 persons vaccinated in Maha, tally reaches 6.83 lakh

2nd dose of vaccination starts

In its release, the Centre stated, as of February 14, 2021, till 8:00 am, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 82 lakhs. 82,63,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,72,852 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 59,84,018 HCWs (1st dose), 23,628 HCWs (2nd dose) and 22,56,212 FLWs (1st dose). The 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccination started yesterday (February 13) for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra public health officials are awaiting instructions from the Centre about how to begin the second round of vaccination. "As many as 13,290 healthcare workers and 18,686 frontline workers have been inoculated today. With this, the cumulative figure of immunized healthcare workers rose to 5,49,105 while 1,33,899 front line workers have been inoculated so far," an official said on Saturday.

India vaccinated over 82 lakh beneficiaries against COVID-19, says Health Ministry

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 88, while over 2663 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Chembur as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 245 days, while Dongri is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 1211 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 479 days - which is lower than the national average of 634 days.

