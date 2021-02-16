Mumbai Mayor Warns Of Another Lockdown As Daily COVID Cases Rise: '60% Not Wearing Masks'

As Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases see a spike in the past week, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday, warned citizens of another lockdown. Stating that most citizens were not wearing masks while travelling in local trains, she said that people must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,14,569 with 5531 active cases and 11,420 fatalities.

Mumbai sees COVID spike with 645 new cases in 24 hrs; city tally soars to 3,14,076

Mumbai mayor warns of lockdown

"It is a bit worrying. People who are travelling by trains are not using masks. If we don't take precautions we may go towards another lockdown. It should not happen, but it is in people's hands whether there will be a lockdown or not," she said adding, "Out of 100, only 40 people are using masks, which is leading to increase in infections. If it increases in such a rate, there may be a lockdown. People must avoid this by being careful - My family, My responsibility."

It's a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people: Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai Mayor on surge in COVID cases in city pic.twitter.com/IJgMVUJVJm — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

India's administers 87,40,595 COVID-19 vaccine doses; active cases fall below 1.4 lakhs

Mumbai's spike

Since February 10, Mumbai has recorded thrice over 600 COVID-19 cases, MW ward (Chembur) reporting the highest cases - with its doubling rate the worst at 245 days. Civic officials have appealed to all societies in the ward to follow strict guidelines - Restrict entry of outsiders to minumum including maids, milkman, thermal screening, follow strict quarantine guidelines for 14 days, test all High-Risk Contacts compulsorily and check symptomatic persons to get checked. BMC has stated that the rise in cases was mainly due to an increase in travellers in local trains.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.14%, as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 30,39,461 samples have been tested till date with a 10.34% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 639 out of 1033 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1121 out of 1707 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 87,40,595 vaccine doses have been administered.

With active cases falling below 1.4 lakhs, Kerala and Maharashtra with 61,550 and 37,383 active cases respectively account for 72% of the total active cases in the country, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. India's COVID-19 positivity rate is at 5.27%, with 56 new cases per million cases reported in the last 7 days. 24 countries have been sent COVID-19 vaccine from India so far.

Union Min Gadkari deflects criticism on rising fuel prices: 'Time to use alternative fuel'

Rahul Gandhi vows 'CAA will never happen'; assures 'Congress will stick to Assam accord'