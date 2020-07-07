Good News: From Drones Lighting Sky To Innovation By IITians, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

As challenging as this year has been for millions across the globe since the beginning, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days. But still, people confined to their homes have managed to come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others.

To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From unique inventions by IIT students to drones lighting up the sky with motivational messages, these are five best from today.

Man builds coffee shop in backyard

As the coronavirus outbreak contagion continues to tighten its grip and major cities have been under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. This has led to shutting down of local coffee shops or restaurants that public resorted for their occasional outings and ‘good times’ with friends and families. However, the gloomy situation of the global health crisis and its repercussions did not stop this dad from renovating the backyard of his house into a “best coffee shop ever”. Leaving thousands of internet users surprised but at the same time envy of the “luckiest daughter in the world” who shared the images of her father’s hard work.

Did my dad really build a coffee shop in the backyard by himself within 3 months? Absolutely. pic.twitter.com/QywbkN7y0K — LIL SHAWTY (@Juliannastrid) June 22, 2020

Drones light up skies with motivational messages

Amid the continued battle against coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of drones lit up the night sky in Seoul, for a spectacular show. The drones quickly shuffled through the water droplets in the Korean capital to display motivational messages to people. According to reports, three hundred programmed drones formed images above the Han river as apart of an eye-catching flash mob. Watch:

Tonight hundreds of drones lit up the Seoul sky with motivational messages about the Covid-19 pandemic.



🇰🇷The Korean government trusts their citizens to be co-partners in the fight against the virus. pic.twitter.com/gW9tc8i7Hk — Bon Ku, MD, MPP (@BonKu) July 6, 2020

Dubai ready to welcome tourists

Dubai on July 7 resumed international tourism and hospitality as it urged the travellers to visit its beaches, shopping malls, and nightlife amid the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the crucial winter months. According to a news agency report, the country instilled the notion that it is “safe” to travel as the Sheikhdom invited tourists from across the world while Dubai’s top three tourist-feeding countries remained hard-hit by the virus.

Dubai is Open. We are ready to welcome business visitors and tourists to our city and country in July. pic.twitter.com/Q91vbEEidf — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) June 22, 2020

Father-son duo make sunglasses from plastic bottles

A father and his nine-year-old son, hailing from Australia are turning disused plastic bottles to sunglasses. According to international media reports, Nik Robinson noted that the amount of waste accumulating in landfills was increasing day by day and therefore, to renovate the bottles that were causing harm to the environment to stylish sunglasses that can be used to protect an individual's eyes from the heat. An instantaneous initiative has now grown into a full-fledged brand called 'Planet Untrashing Sunglasses'. Take a look.

IIT Guwahati develop 'UV-Astra'

IITians have again left the world amazed with their latest invention of 'UV-Astra', a nano Ultra-Violet (UV) device that can kill viruses. Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, people have realised the importance of personal hygiene and keeping their especially their hands clean. However, the creator of the device, IIT Guwahati civil engineering students Anant Mittal and Shubham Yennawar have said that "UV-Astra will prove to be the best affordable personal protection weapon against the virus." It is a pocket-sized device reportedly with sterilisation rate of 99.99 per cent.

