IIT Kanpur Develops Night Vision Drones To Help Police Monitor COVID Hotspots

IIT Kanpur developed night vision drones are being used by the city police to monitor hotspot locations in the city. India is currently in the second phase of a national lockdown. The night vision drones help the police to keep a watch on various hotspots around the city. Kanpur District Magistrate, in a tweet, shared how the cameras were being used by the authorities.

Night vision drones

Recently, Kolkata police and Gujarat police have also started using drones to montor the areas and ensure that lockdown norms are being followed.

National lockdown

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3. In an address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today."

