Last Updated:

Former Ballerina With Alzheimer's Recalls Her Moves To Swan Lake; Watch

The video that is leaving thousands of internet users across the globe teary-eyed shows a former prima ballerina diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease dancing.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Ballerina

A video that is leaving thousands of internet users across the globe teary-eyed and has gone viral shows a former prima ballerina diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease dancing to Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky. First posted on Twitter on November 9, the short clip has already garnered more than 5.5 million views. It features former prima ballerina Marta C. González, who died in 2019, performing the moves that she recalls while sitting on her wheelchair. According to the post, she was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and died after the disease that was even affecting her memory. 

However, what moved internet users was that despite the adversities created by the disease, Marta can be seen forming an immediate connection with the music in the same manner as she danced on stage at New York City Ballet. The netizens closely noted the similarity between the steps she performed from her wheelchair and the stage performance and were seen ‘highly impressed’ by the same. The netizens overwhelmingly agreed that the connection between an individual and music once formed, is eternal. Watch:

Read - 'Sounds Like Screaming Woman': Sonification Video Of Helix Nebula Scares Netizens

Read - Georgia Woman Arrested For Posing As FBI Agent To Get Free Fast Food, Threatened Employees

‘This is beautiful’

Tens of thousands of netizens commented and reacted to the viral video and said that “this is beautiful”. While some talked about their own experience as a dancer, singer, performer and recalling the love for music, others simply adored Marta and lauded her ‘fighter’ spirit. Even though she died in 2019, many internet users kept wishing best for her soul and promised to ‘never forget’ someone like her. Many others talked about the ‘beauty’ of ballet and how emotional it is to let go of an art form you adore all your life. 

Read - 'Oh My Goodness': Nigerian Prince Rented Entire Restaurant For First Date With Future Wife

Read - Video: 9-year-old Boy Plays Football With One Leg; Netizens Call Him 'great Inspiration

Read - 'Oh My Goodness': Nigerian Prince Rented Entire Restaurant For First Date With Future Wife
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND