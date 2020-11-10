Former Ballerina With Alzheimer's Recalls Her Moves To Swan Lake; Watch

A video that is leaving thousands of internet users across the globe teary-eyed and has gone viral shows a former prima ballerina diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease dancing to Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky. First posted on Twitter on November 9, the short clip has already garnered more than 5.5 million views. It features former prima ballerina Marta C. González, who died in 2019, performing the moves that she recalls while sitting on her wheelchair. According to the post, she was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and died after the disease that was even affecting her memory.

However, what moved internet users was that despite the adversities created by the disease, Marta can be seen forming an immediate connection with the music in the same manner as she danced on stage at New York City Ballet. The netizens closely noted the similarity between the steps she performed from her wheelchair and the stage performance and were seen ‘highly impressed’ by the same. The netizens overwhelmingly agreed that the connection between an individual and music once formed, is eternal. Watch:

NYC Prima Ballerina with Alzheimer’s listens to Swan Lake and it all comes back ✨ The most beautiful video you’ll see today! 🎵❤️🩰⠀

Spaniard ballerina Marta C. Gonzalez Valencia 2019 - Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky @nycballet⠀

⠀#primaballerina #alzheimers #nycballet pic.twitter.com/Dl81WWfn2C — Felipe Tristan (@felipetristan) November 8, 2020

‘This is beautiful’

Tens of thousands of netizens commented and reacted to the viral video and said that “this is beautiful”. While some talked about their own experience as a dancer, singer, performer and recalling the love for music, others simply adored Marta and lauded her ‘fighter’ spirit. Even though she died in 2019, many internet users kept wishing best for her soul and promised to ‘never forget’ someone like her. Many others talked about the ‘beauty’ of ballet and how emotional it is to let go of an art form you adore all your life.

After the ugliness of the last 4 years, and the reaction of the Republicans to the election results. Not to mention the pandemic,and the disgusting Trump administration. My heart filled with love for this prima ballerina’s reaction. Alzheimer’s disease is cruel. To see this ❤️ — Amy Landrum (@amystreveland) November 9, 2020

Can this woman consent to this video being shared? It's really beautiful and moving and there's a powerful message but she may not have wanted this shared if she could choose.❤ — Sarah Kinlen 🌈 (@SarahKinlen) November 9, 2020

She is an artist and she was dancing beautifully for a new audience. A performer preforms! A state of grace is what we witnessed. Full of mystery and the magic of music then and now. Redemptive for her and for her audience. — Charlotte Hart (@Charlidraws) November 9, 2020

I've been watching this over and over since yesterday and I cry each time. It's so beautiful. I was a ballet dancer when I was young too. I don't have alzheimers but I can tell you when you learn choreography it becomes part of your dna. I can feel swan lake in my bones too. — HeidiO (@heidiotoo) November 9, 2020

I watched my Mother die a little every day from this death by a thousand cuts Mute, immobile, incontinent, braced in a padded chair, hoisted for enemas, fed with a syringe.

For 7 years.

I gave her THC, whiskey, massages carried her to the sea, played music LOUD and wrote a book. pic.twitter.com/BjQ6gQZkGH — Michelle Dooley Mahon (@shellakeypookey) November 9, 2020

This is beautiful. My dad is now non-verbal due to Alzheimer’s but the last time I was able to visit him he still lit up and mouthed the words to any Beatles song I played. — seth darby 🌈 (@sethdarby) November 9, 2020

Lyrics and language are stored differently in the brain. I've seen non-verbal Alzheimer's patients sing songs of their childhood and lullabies long after they stopped talking. It's fascinating — RedInk (@SarahSixx2) November 9, 2020

There was Netflix documentary about this very thing! I loved it! I wish I could remember the name of it!? It brought me to tears! Anyone? — Emily E. (@ee61star) November 9, 2020

