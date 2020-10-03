French 'Spiderman' Climbs 166-meter High Building In Frankfurt Within Minutes; Watch Video

On October 1, French Climber Alain Robert who is also known as the French ‘Spiderman’ was seen on top of Frankfurt’s tallest buildings wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots. According to the German police, Robert is now facing a criminal investigation and a fine for his latest stunt. AP has uploaded various pictures and a video on its Youtube handle. Baffled by the stunt, netizens have deemed the video as, “Suicide Squad”.

Read: 'Bold Move': Elon Musk Takes Dig At Men's Deadly Stunt With Harvester; Netizens Startled

(Image Credits: AP)

(Image Credits: AP)

'Suicide Squad'

The stunt man climbed to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn office building in Frankfurt. This building is considered to be one of the tallest buildings in Germany’s financial capital as it is 166 meter high. As a result of this stunt, there have been three complaints registered against the man. The first complaint includes trespassing which has been filed by Deutsche Bahn. Second requires him to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the stunt. Third complaint involves a drone that his team used to film the climb. The drone did not have the needed authorization. Also, it could lead to another fine.

Read: Will Smith Shares Video Of Father-daughter Performing Stunts, Netizens Say 'great Lesson'

The 2 minutes long video shows Rober climbing up the building. Uploadd on October 1, the video has 1,474 views. Baffled by the stunt, netizens have bombarded the comment section. Making a sarcastic remark, one person wrote, "I'm sure if they designed the ladder better he would have made it up alot Quicker".

Read: Driverless Tesla Speeds Down Highway While Man Relaxes On Passenger Seat; Watch Video

Read: Tesla Driver Charged For Dangerous Driving After Sleeping Off With Car In Auto-pilot

Also Read: Suckermouth Catfish Native To Amazon Found In Varanasi; Termed 'dangerous For Ganges'

(Image Credits: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.