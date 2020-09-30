Driverless Tesla Speeds Down Highway While Man Relaxes On Passenger Seat; Watch Video

In an uncanny incident, a man was seen sitting in a driverless Tesla while the car was speeding on a highway. Uploaded on Youtube by ‘Storyful Rights Management’, the video features a man capturing himself being driven on a highway in a Tesla without a driver. According to the reports by Ladible, the owner of the car has been recognized as Albert Siplen.

The new 'autopilot feature'

The 1 minute 5 seconds short footage shows Albert showing off the new ‘autopilot feature’. The video begins with capturing the passenger seat. However, as the video progresses, the camera is panned towards the driver seat and nobody can be seen sitting on it, baffling the netizens. According to the reports by Ladible, Albert said that he was nervous at first. Towards the end of the video, Albert’s car could be seen overtaking other vehicles. Talking about the autopilot feature, Tesla’s official website states, “Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous”.

Perplex by the video, netizens have deemed it to be 'insanely dangerous'. People all across the social media are criticizing Albert. Making a hilarious remark, one user wrote, "when you work with computer all day long, you don't do this sort of things".

In a separate incident, a few days back, a 20-year-old man in Canada has been charged for over-speeding and dangerous driving as he was caught sleeping in his Tesla car while driving on a highway. Alberta RCMP received a complaint of a car speeding on Highway No. 2 near the town of Ponoka. Alberta RCMP took to Twitter, where it said that a car appeared to be self-driving on the highway, travelling over 140 km per hour with both front seats completely reclined and occupants sleeping. The driver received a dangerous driving ticket and summons for court, said Alberta police. According to Canada's state-run TV CBC, the man was charged for over-speeding because the highway on which he was driving has a speed limit of 110 km per hour. Police Sergeant Darrin Turnbull told the media organisation that he was left "speechless" as in his 20-year-long career he never witnessed anything like that.

(Image Credits:Youtube/StoryfulRightsManagement)