Frog On Skateboard, Wearing Hat Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Call It 'skater Boi'

The animal who is being called “skater detective” by internet users is a frog named ‘Pogo’ sitting on a skateboard while also wearing a hat in a viral video. The short clip posted on Instagram has left thousands of netizens surprisingly amused and many are addressing Pogo as the ‘skater boi’ singer Avril Lavigne was talking about in her song, Sk8er Boi released back in 2002. The video has already garnered over 21k views and people are seen ‘loving’ the sticky amphibian and its ‘careless attitude’ on the board.

The caption said, “Which one of you posers said Pogo can’t skate...Would you dare challenge him?”

‘Amazing’

From inquiring about the song played on the background to admitting they would ‘never’ challenge Pogo, the internet users had all sorts of reaction to the viral video. One of the Instagram users simply commented “amazing” under the video and admitted that he ‘loves’ the page that posted the clip in the first place. Featuring mainly quirky videos of these amphibians, the page called ‘sticky dogs’ has several other videos showing the animals in different attires to amuse the followers.

While in this viral video the frog can be seen on a skateboard, another clip broke the internet a few days ago that showed the amphibian acing at mobile games. While the mobile game ‘Ant Smasher’ is already popular among humans, a video of a frog, who also likes to play the game with its tongue, has taken the Internet by storm. In the video, one can see the frog smashing the bugs and ants on the screen with its tongue. However, it is the ending of the 18-second-clip which left netizens frightened as well as in splits.

One can fool some people all the time,

But not the frog all the timeðŸ˜‚



Just watch at the end how the frog chops off the thumb...

Animals are not dumbðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/wrcmpAjpFe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 27, 2020

