Good News: US Dairy Receives Its Goats Back From Thieves Who Stole It A Day Earlier

In a heartwarming incident, a dairy farm got its goats back after they were stolen from its petting farm on June 22. According to the reports, the perpetrators returned the goats back to the farm on June 23, a day after the dairy posted a heartfelt message on its Facebook handle where it urged the perpetrators to return the animals. MOO-ville Creamery took to their Facebook handle to inform about the incident when it wrote, "Last night someone came and stole 6 of our precious baby goats. My son is a wreck. I am a wreck. These are our babies, our pets. Please return the babies."

Heartfelt post

The dairy further added that the goats are all less than 2 months old and they’re hungry and scared. "We miss them. My children want their friends back," MOO-ville Creamery wrote on Facebook. The dairy also said that it has the thieves captured on video, which has been turned over to the Sheriff. MOO-ville Creamery ended the post by saying, "We will not press charges if they are returned unharmed, we just want them back."

In a follow-up post on June 23, the dairy informed that the goats back home and they are all safe. "This day has been a rollercoaster of emotions and things happened quickly at the end. All day I’ve felt that tug of pain and hope. But I rest in these things...The outpouring of love and support from our community is why we got our goats home so quickly. As human beings, even when we make bad choices we can always turn around and do what’s right," MOO-ville Creamery wrote on Facebook.

