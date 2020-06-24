'That's Insane': Video Of Helicopter 'floating' Towards Land Leaves Netizens Puzzled

A 13-second-clip showing a helicopter landing on the ground with its rotors appearing to be still has taken the internet by storm. The clip which according to the netizens show “dark magic” has already garnered over 220k views with thousands of likes. However, while the internet users have assumed all sorts of ‘magical’ reasons for the helicopter’s rotors not moving and making it look like it is "floating", the actual reason is easily explainable. The illusion takes place when the rate of the camera’s frame recording perfectly matches the speed of the rotation of the blades. Watch:

Camera frame rate matches helicopter rotor.. 🚁



🎥 IG: reecedeavor pic.twitter.com/1cE3tcTvzP — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 19, 2020

Video breaks internet

Thousands of internet users have united to tell the netizen who posted the video to ‘stop spreading lies’ and reveal the ‘real’ reason behind this ‘sorcery’. Another Twitter user posted a different video showing helicopter taking off with ‘still’ rotors. Someone else called it “freaky” and “dark magic” but others just called the video “amazing” and thanked the user for sharing the “perfect illusion”.

I think I know what's going on here... pic.twitter.com/FBqXdTjuUp — Binoy Mathew (@MrMathewJr) June 20, 2020

That's insane. You can still see the tail rotor working, or it would be even freakier — Sᴡᴀɪɴ (@LiverPunch0351) June 19, 2020

Stop spreading your lies @RexChapman. I know sorcery when I see it. That's that dark magic the elder scrolls reference. #wizardry — Lequan Jackson (@LequanJackson6) June 19, 2020

