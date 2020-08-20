Video Of Frog Taking Ride On Back Of A Snake Leaves Netizens Stunned | Watch

In a rare incident, a frog was seen riding on the back of a snake. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official, Susanta Nanda, the video shows the enemies getting along as the amphibian, which is usually the prey of the reptile, is seen riding on its back. Nanda remarks that keeping your enemies close to you is a great survival technique.

The 9 seconds short clip begins with the frog sitting on the back of the snake while the snake crawls its way on the ground. Netizens say it is a smart way to protect yourself by keeping your enemies closer to you. The video is unique as it shows two creatures who are known for their enmity get along with each other.

Being close to your enemy can be a survival technique... pic.twitter.com/P5nl78zVjf — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 20, 2020

Uploaded on August 20, the video has invited over 14K views. It has garnered 1.7K likes and 254 Retweets and comments. One user made a hilarious remark saying, "Who can resist to take a free ride, legs might have tired of jumping". Another user wrote, "Better be out side his body or thoughts than being inside". One user made a bizarre comparison as he commented, "That's Exactly COVID and People of India..". Tweeples have also Retweeted the video, giving it their own caption.

Netizens stunned

The naive snake is missing it's meal🥺 — Revati Muthuvel (@revati_muthuvel) August 20, 2020

Have never ever seen anything like this before — honey patnaik (@honeywriter) August 20, 2020

Lets take a deadly ride!! — Dev (@Dev08998321) August 20, 2020

Frog on energy saving mode. — Shweta Phadnaik (@SPhadnaik) August 20, 2020

Few days back another such tweet went viral on the internet. The tweet featured a crocodile and five frogs. It included a collage of two images where a crocodile is balancing five frogs on his back. One image showed the side angle whereas the other showed the front angle. Uploaded again by IFS official Susanta Nanda, he made a hilarious remark saying a new crocodile cab service has been started and he terms it as ‘Olaber’. The collage depicted how heavy rains in various parts of the country have flooded the roads and how ‘Olaber’ which is the new crocodile cab service can prove to be helpful. The crocodile was seen balancing five frogs at his back which are comfortably sitting. With this tweet, the netizens saw an uncanny combination- the crocodile and the frogs.

