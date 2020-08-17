Five-foot-long Crocodile Rescued From Residential Area In Vadodara; Watch Video

A five-foot-long crocodile was rescued from a residential area in Gujarat's Vadodara city after locals spotted the huge reptile under a public bench. According to reports, officials from the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) were sent to the spot to carry out the rescue operations, which they successfully did. News agency ANI shared the video of the rescue operation, where two volunteers from GSPCA can be seen bringing the crocodile under control by using a tool and a sack. As per reports, the GSPCA received a phone call from local residents at around 6 am on August 16 following which they carried out the rescue operation without causing any harm to the reptile.

#WATCH Gujarat: A crocodile being rescued by the officials of the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) from a residential area in Vadodara. pic.twitter.com/3sRcEXhL25 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Vadodara is witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few weeks and wild animals tend to come out in the open quite frequently. Last month, a seven-foot-long crocodile was rescued in the Vadodara district of Gujarat following which it was handed over to the forest department of the state. The crocodile was found venturing around in a field in Kelanpur village when locals spotted the giant reptile and called rescue workers for help. Last year in August, a crocodile was rescued from the streets of Vadodara after overflowing rivers, due to heavy rainfall, brought the reptile out in the open.

A crocodile was rescued by wildlife rescuers from Kelanpur. Crocodile was handed over to Forest dept.#vadodara #wildlife pic.twitter.com/r9MDkrw9Ex — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) July 18, 2020

3-day-long rescue

In another incident, a 7-foot long crocodile was rescued from a village in Vadodara, Gujarat after it ventured into the fields from the wild in June this year. According to reports, forest officials were informed about the crocodile by Muvada village officials after news about the reptile spread. The crocodile was reportedly eating up domestic cattle in the village following which the sarpanch complained to the forest officials. The rescue operation reportedly took three days following which the crocodile was sent for rehabilitation by forest department.

Gujarat: A 7-feet-long crocodile which had ventured out into fields at Muvada village of Baghola Tehsil in Vadodara two days ago, has been rescued and handed over to the Forest Department. pic.twitter.com/sF8oCQJM86 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

