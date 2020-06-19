'I'm Daddy Again': Cat With Two-tone Face Fathers Kittens In Each Of Its Colours, See Pics

In an unusual incident that has stunned the vets in the UK, a beautiful blue-eyed cat born with a two-toned face has fathered two kittens one for each colour on his face. Owned by Stéphanie Jimenez, the cat with half-black fur and half grey perfectly split by a single line through the middle now has a complete black and a grey kitten, as per a report. Interestingly, Narnia, suspected to have two types of DNA in a condition that would make it two-toned, recently proved that it’s not a chimera cat as the tests showed one DNA in its genes making it more special.

While Narnia’s partner’s colour was found to be a different one, both of Narina the cat's kids are half their dad, as they acquired different halves from their dad’s fur colour, the owner revealed to the UK media outlets. A geneticist performed tests and found Narnia has only one DNA, so there remains a mystery for science, the owner Stephanie was quoted saying. Speaking about the uniqueness of her black-and-grey-faced feline, she added, the cat also has beautiful blue eyes which is very rare in a cat that is all black. Normally blue eyes are often found in white cats.

Kittens have walnut brown coloured eyes

While the cat’s rare traits have not been passed down to his kids, Phoenix, the all grey kitten has recently moved to a forever home after it was adopted by a loving family. The other all-black kitten Prada is yet to be adopted, according to reports. The twin feline brothers have neither got their dad’s blue eyes but have walnut brown coloured eyes presumably gone after their mother. Further, the 3-year-old cat continues to win the heart on his Instagram account Amazing Narnia, where the owner shares the updates about the special cat. Narnia also has his own YouTube channel and an adequate fan following.

