Good News: From 'fighting Sculptures' To Kitten Riding Roomba, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

This year, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated with each month. From the COVID-19 pandemic to Black Lives Matter protests, from assumptions of World War III to spike in natural disasters across the globe, many are calling out to "cancel 2020" or saying this year "doesn't count because we didn't do anything". With so much going on, people have expressed how the struggles with mental health have magnified.

Even Google had recently revealed that there has been a surge in the searches of ‘Good News’ that could cheer up the mood of people, some of whom still confined to their homes. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “cheerful” stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From Telangana police training to songs by Mohammed Rafi to adorable fawn melting hearts of netizens, these are five best from today.

Rescued fawn melts hearts

A post about a woman who rescued a baby fawn in an act of kindness and was seen feeding it has earned immense respect on the internet. Shared on Twitter by Major Pawan Kumar, the post has caused a stir about the name given to the infant deer as major Kumar asked for suggestions. Although, he said that he and his mom were intrigued to name the animal as ‘Buttercup’.

Mom rescued a fawn (baby deer) from dogs. 2nd day at home. She is doing perfectly fine.

Suggestions for name are welcome, though we are stucked on 'buttercup'



Birthday wishes to @ParveenKaswan #wildlifefrommywindow #petsluver pic.twitter.com/MpJmqpvdyJ — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) (@pavvanchaudhary) June 15, 2020

'Sculptures fighting back'

Amidst Black Lives Matter protesters removing statues of idols, a rather hilarious Twitter threat which shows statues fighting back has now taken the internet by storm. Since first shared by a user called Mark Leneve, these photographs have caught everybody’s attention. The series of tweets show people posing beside world-famous statues. However not in the usual poses but in positions to showcase animate actions.

Cop's 'noble gesture'

A policewoman is garnering a lot of attention on social media and for her 'noble gesture'. Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sushila Badaik was on duty at Hatia railway station in Jharkhand, when a special train carrying migrants from Bengaluru arrived. A lady named Mehrunisha, who was travelling on the train with her four-month-old baby reached out to Sushila informing the officer that her child was hungry. Sushila immediately rushed to her home on her two-wheeler and reportedly bought some warm milk for the baby.

Police recruits train Rafi songs

A footage of the police training in Telangana on singer Rafi’s popular soundtrack in khaki uniform has stunned the internet. Shared on his official Twitter handle by IPS officer Anil Kumar, the nearly 2-minute-long video shows the group of police personnel in a formation, instructed for a drill practice by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police by the name of Mohammed Rafi on the tune of Dhal Gaya Din. The internet has seemingly been amused at the innovative approach of the police.

Training Tunes By Rafi



ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name.



ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills.#HumansInKhaki pic.twitter.com/z9WfMCtDm6 — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) June 16, 2020

Kitten riding a roomba

The clip that is now being widely shared on social media shows the cat named Charlie, a determined pet perched on top of a Roomba as though it was a flat feline car doing some cleaning up around for its stray fur. The cat seemingly enjoys the vacuum cleaning while the machine spirals about the chocolate brown carpet as it maintains the balance on the disc with its tiny paws. The iRoomba vacuum rotates and bumps into several surfaces but the cat doesn’t seem to give up its ride.

