Video: 'Copycat' Kitten Imitates Soldier, Marches Along With Him

There are multiple instances on the internet that prove that pets often imitate their owners. Adding one more to the list is the recent clip which shows a kitty aping a soldier. The short clip starts with a teeny kitten strolling on a terrace as a soldier practises his drill in the vicinity.

The adorable feline then joins the soldier and starts marching, perfectly matching the soldier's foot movement. While the soldiers continue his drill on a selected spot, the kitty starts marching forward. The clips end showing the cat marching its way out of the frame.

Kitty imitates soldier pic.twitter.com/KKM6wxFifD — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) June 10, 2020

Left Right Left

Since shared on Twitter by a page called Welcome to nature, the 15-second clip has been viewed over 17 thousand times. It has also been flooded with a bandwidth of comment from intrigued and amused netizens. While many have dubbed the kitten as "cute", others have called it "copycat". Yet a user in the comments revealed that the incident probably happened in Turkey.

Copycat Kitty thinks it's sunnah hence imitating



Mashallah — Devil of the Devils (@IB_LI_S) June 10, 2020

So cute — MARTHY (@cieloabiertoaz1) June 10, 2020

If you want to see real doggo love. — Don't Tell Me What To Do (@englishovals) June 10, 2020

Recently, two cats ‘recreated’ a popular scene from the Disney movie The Lion King in which the character Mufasa falls to death from a cliff after Scar, his scheming brother, refuses to lend a helping hand. Captioned as, “Watches the Lion King once” the video shows a pet feline glued to the television watching the tragic scene with great interest and dedication. Shortly, afterward, the kitten mounts the edge of the couch pretending to fall while its companion tries to leap to get the paws, however, a little too late.

The cat falls off the couch, a shirt distance measuring its own body, and lands on the floor in a hilarious scene. The commenters hit the clip with laughter emoticon in the thread calling the cat funny, adorable, and a “copycat”. Named Sid and Fio, the kittens are featured on the page “two silver floofs” on TikTok and flaunt over 40.3k followers. The clip alone amassed nearly 1.4 million views.

