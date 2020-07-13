Good News: From 'physics-defying' World Record To Hilarious Rant, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

While millions across the globe are still incorporating the ‘new lifestyle’ involving staying indoors mostly and always wearing a facemask at public spaces, there is a lot of gloominess among people. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days.

But still, people confined to their homes have managed to come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others. To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From 'Physics-defying world record' to four-year-old's 'relatable' rant about the lockdown, these are five best from today.

'Physics-defying world record'

Tai Star Valianti, a resident of Pima, Arizona recently broke an extraordinary record after he managed to stack 485 pieces of Jenga on top of one vertical piece. According to Guinness World Records, Tai used his extra time during the coronavirus lockdown to create an insanely cool block tower, breaking his own previous record of stacking 353 bricks on one piece in 2019. Tai used several packs of Jenga blocks and stacked them in a very calculated and precise format to build the 'physics-defying' tower on one vertical brick.

Four-year-old's 'relatable' rant on lockdown

While countries around the world continue to be under coronavirus lockdown, a video of a four-year-old girl ranting about her ‘frustration’ amid such unprecedented times has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Twitter by user Shukela, the video shows the toddler sobbing in frustration and cribbing about how her favourite ice cream truck is shut down. She can also be heard crying over the fact that her favourite restaurant McDonalds and its playground are also closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

When you are 4 years old and lockdown is starting to frustrate you pic.twitter.com/sZ92h9v9Ax — Shukela (@Ngu_Spesh) July 9, 2020

'Baby Dragons' go on display for the first time

The ‘unusual’ appearance of Olms or ‘baby dragons’ has been captivating people’s imagination for centuries and recently the Postojna Cave, where researcher have been raising them for years, announced that the ancient salamander creatures will be going on display for the first time. According to the official website of Postojna Cave, the authorities are allowing up to 30 visitors per day to come and check out the animals in a new tour called the ‘Meet the Baby Dragons'.

Photographer builds camera-shaped house

Taking love for photography up a notch, Ravi Hongal hailing from Belgaum in Karnataka has caused a stir online with his one-off camera-shaped three-storey house. According to reports, photography became Hongal’s passion early on his life and used to visit rural areas to click pictures in ‘Pentax’ cameras and now owns a studio. Developing ‘love’ for the activity, the Belgavi resident has even named all his three kids on camera manufacturing companies including Canon, Nikon, Epson.

A camera-obsessed photographer from India builds a camera-shaped house! 49-year-old Ravi Hongal has spent over $95,000 building the 3-story house, which looks like a camera in the town of Belgaum in India. pic.twitter.com/uzqThg7dCj — Nirmal Kumar Ganguly (@NirmalGanguly) July 13, 2020

Hilarious 'CBSE vs ICSE' rant

An Instagram user’s hilarious take on the difference of curriculum between the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ICSE board in a video has gone viral. Neekita’s just over two-minute rant ranging from English speaking habits of the students in both the boards to ICSE students borrowing CBSE’s NCERT books for exam preparations a not lauding the books. Talking in a unique accent and in Hindi, Neekita starts off by saying that she is a CBSE student which according to her is ‘evident’ by her appearance.

