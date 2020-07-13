Man Stacks Jenga Blocks Bottom-up To Make 'insane Tower', Bags Guinness World Record Title

Tai Star Valianti, a resident of Pima, Arizona recently broke an extraordinary record after he managed to stack 485 pieces of Jenga on top of one vertical piece. According to Guinness World Records, Tai used his extra time during the coronavirus lockdown to create an insanely cool block tower, breaking his own previous record of stacking 353 bricks on one piece in 2019. Tai used several packs of Jenga blocks and stacked them in a very calculated and precise format to build the 'physics-defying' tower on one vertical brick.

"The most incredible part of the tower is that as Tai builds, he expands it outwards from the single Jenga block, giving it a bottom-up pyramid appearance. Surprisingly, the center remains hollow where the first standing Jenga block is placed. And the best part about this achievement? The tower stood for a total of nine minutes before Tai’s son knocked it down in a satisfying triumph," Guinness World Records said in a release.

Tai completed the amazing tower in only two hours and he achieved the record on May 13 this year. Guinness World Records shared a video of the mind-boggling record on YouTube, where Tai can be seen making the block. The video ends with Tai calling his son to dismantle the tower. "This man's patience and serenity when his kid comes over and sets dominos on the table is astounding!" one user commented.

Egg stacking record

In another show of patience, Mohammed Abelhameed Mohammed Muqbel from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia broke the record for building the tallest stack of eggs ever and getting it to stay for at least five seconds. The most eggs stacked are three, said Guinness World Records. Mohammed Abelhameed was able to identify each egg's centre of mass and stack them exactly so that the combined centre of mass of the three eggs was situated directly above the very small base of the stack.

(Image Credit: Guinness World Records)

