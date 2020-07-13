Photographer Builds Three-storey Classic Camera Shaped House In Karnataka, See Pics

Taking love for photography up a notch, Ravi Hongal hailing from Belgaum in Karnataka has caused a stir online with his one-off camera-shaped three-storey house. According to reports, photography became Hongal’s passion early on his life and used to visit rural areas to click pictures in ‘Pentax’ cameras and now owns a studio. Developing ‘love’ for the activity, the Belgavi resident has even named all his three kids on camera manufacturing companies including Canon, Nikon, Epson.

Owning a house that looks exactly like a camera with viewfinder, lens and memory card, Hongal’s building has become the latest attraction of the city. The local reports have also stated that the 49-year-old spent several lakhs to design even the walls of interiors as different parts of the camera. The pictures of Hongal with his entire family have emerged on social media and have amazed thousands of people.

While some are lauding the man for making his ‘dream into a reality’ others mocked him for ‘living inside a camera’. Moreover, the lens of the camera is made the windows of the house and reportedly the name of the building is ‘Sony’. See pictures:

Toilet-shaped house

Unique houses have managed to gain a lot of attention on social media for several years now. Before Hongal’s camera-shaped house, another unique building in the shape of a toilet seat had amazed thousands of people across the globe. According to the records that exist, the house is called ‘Haewoojae’ which means that the house is satisfying for an individual’s anxiety and is built in Suwon that is 46 kilometres south of Seoul back on November 9, 2007.

The sanitation activists in South Korea had marked the beginning of the global toilet association by ‘lifting the lid’ of world’s first toilet-shaped house. However, the exploration of unique houses across the globe does not end here, there are buildings in shape of aeroplanes and also a bioclimatic solar house. There are also hundreds of unique tiny houses with high-tech appliances, fascinating people over the years.

