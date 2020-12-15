Funniest Videos Of 2020: From Clever Cat To Dumbest Robbery, Watch 10 Hilarious Clips

Even though the year 2020 led to certain unprecedented situations that made it look like a gloomy year, there were still little things on social media that led to lightening up people’s mood. While most of the attention was caught by the deadly coronavirus, there were moments when social media would bring an ease for people. Be it Leonardo DiCaprio’s impression by 'Django Unchained' Co-star Jamie Foxx or Angad Bedi’s blooper that he termed as ‘set life’, all of this contributed in making 2020 a little simpler and better.

From beatboxers creating a regular sound in a hilarious way to the video of a mortal combat where a cat and dog indulge in a ‘fierce battle’, left the netizens into complete splits. Video of pandas sliding or elephants tumbling, such videos led to a laugh riot among the netizens. Let's have a look at some of these moments.

1. The 'clever' cat

In an event that seems straight out of a comic book, a ginger cat was caught red-handed stealing fish. A hilarious video clip of the whole incident has surfaced on the social media and shows the feline making multiple attempts at grabbing a fish from an angler’s bucket. Shared with the caption, “It's a cat burglar! Hilarious moment 'hungry' moggie sneaks behind an angler 'to steal fish from his bucket',” the clip has been viewed nearly 1,500 times now and numbers are rising.

2. Beatbox Crew Recreates Regular Sounds

The clip was shared on Instagram by the French band-Berywam itself, who in the caption asked, ‘what’s your favourite one?’ Created using mouth, nose and tongue, this beatbox clip has left internet flabbergasted. The clip features the four-member band mimicking sounds of different objects using their voice and other parts of the mouth. While one member makes the original noise, his partner is seen replicating the sound in his own hilarious way. The voices they recreate are varied- from the ‘buzz’ sound of an electric toothbrush to the noise of a marker scratching on a cardboard surface. In addendum, they also include the rather annoying noise of scratching of shoes on the floor to a vehicle horn.

3. Baby elephant tumbles

The very short video clip shows the baby elephant running behind the warthogs, full of enthusiasm. As the video progresses, we see him take a tumble several times. The caption says that he got excited with the eviction of his duties and therefore took a tumble several times. The caption of the video also urges people to adopt the baby elephant. It says, “Bondeni is one of the youngest orphans in our care. You can become part of his family by adopting him! In doing so, you provide vital support to our work and get a unique insight into his life”.

4. Daughter gives amusing reaction

The video begins with the mom-daughter duo sitting casually as the mom can be seen holding the toddler’s tiny hand. As the video progresses, the mother puts her daughter’s hand in her mouth and pretends to bite her fingers. In the background a munching sound can be heard, which helps the toddler in believing that her mother has eaten her finger. Puzzled throughout, she takes her hand away quickly and examines it. Towards the end of the video, her eyes get teary as she hides her face from the camera.

5. Netizens call it ‘dumbest robbery’

In a one-of-kind incident caught on camera, an Argentinian reporter got robbed while preparing to start a live broadcast. A man snatched the phone of TV reporter Diego Demarco of En Vivo El Nueve, an Argentine news station and then ran away in broad daylight. The footage has captured the entire incident including anchor standing, man snatching his phone and then both of them running one behind another with Demarco yelling for help. The incident notably left the people astounded as the TV reporter was simply adjusting his mask and turned away from the camera.

[SARANDÍ] Le arrebataron el celular a un periodista de Canal 9 en medio de un móvil.pic.twitter.com/QW4tVykcwm — ElCanciller.com (@elcancillercom) October 21, 2020

6. Angad Bedi shares fun blooper

Angad Bedi posted a blooper from his indoor shoot. In the short clip, Angad could be seen getting ready with his hairstylist, whilst sipping on some coffee. As soon as he noticed that one of his team members was capturing the moment, he asked him to not shoot as he was wearing a vest. "I'm just seeing, I won't post it," said the person who recorded Angad's video. However, Angad himself found the video funny and posted it on his social media. Sharing the clip, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor wrote, "#bloopers. LAAO assi karta post!!!! #setlife." Soon, fans of the actor rushed to comment on his post. While many dropped hearts, some also dropped fire emoticons on Angad Bedi's video.

7. Fierce battle between cat and dog

A hilarious video that has emerged on the internet shows a fierce battle between a pet cat and a dog. Uploaded on the Instagram account called ‘purrasicduck’, the video shows the cat named ‘duck’, fighting with a dog and emerging victorious. The hilarious video which has left the netizens in splits is an amalgamation of 3 clips with a wrestling montage playing in the background. Uploaded on September 28, the video shows the cat biting the dog in a completely harmless way while the pooch is resting on a couch and it refuses to move. However, it can be seen that the pooch is holding the furry cat from one of his paws. In the second clip, the duo is seen fighting on the carpet and this time the dog is giving fierce competition to the cat. As the video progresses, we can see the dog get up from the carpet and manages to get hold of the cat. However, the cunning cat somehow manages to run away, making a narrow escape.

8. Jamie Foxx impersonates Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoper Waltz & Samuel L Jackson

In an actor roundtable arranged by Hollywood Reporter in January this year, 6 actors who were nominated in prestigious awards gathered up to talk about their experience while starring and filming the different movies. Actors like Adam Driver, who was nominated for his part in Marriage Story, The Report, Shia LaBeouf from Honey Boy, Robert De Niro for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy and Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems were seen in the roundtable this year. Jamie Foxx could be seen talking about his mind-blowing experience of working with actors like Samuel L Jackson, Leonardo Di Caprio and Christoper Waltz in Django Unchained. Jamie spoke about his experience behind the scenes when he was doing a scene with Christoper Waltz and how much gravity Waltz brought to that scene. Jamie later impersonated Leonardo and enacted how Leonardo reacted while they were shooting a scene. This made Adam Sandler and Robert De Niro burst out laughing. Take a look.

9. Crime in 'broad daylight'

In a footage shared by Twitter user Paul Bronks, the pet canine masterminds take counter surfing to a whole new level after they employ stealthy artifice and schemes to commit the recorded food larceny. “Disturbing footage as criminal mastermind engages unwitting accomplices in audacious food heist,” wrote Bronks. In the clip that has triggered hilarious reactions on social media, the two opportunist dogs can be seen plotting to get their paws on the edibles placed on the kitchen worktop. Meanwhile, they are joined by the third canine, a corgi that scoops in and jumps atop the two to swiftly reach the food neatly without leaving any evidence behind. The thief-minded dog can be seen grabbing food with his mouth as it wiggles its ears, and tail, cautions about not spilling the grubs on the counter. Meanwhile, the other dogs inspect the surrounding area of any humans presence or eyewitnesses as the third pooch stands on top of them, stealing like a pro.

Breaking News: Disturbing footage as criminal mastermind engages unwitting accomplices in audacious food heist.



📹: Imgur user AjKaramba pic.twitter.com/KDQ1FyDkM9 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) October 29, 2020

10. Pandas enjoying their leisure time

The 34 seconds video shows three pandas coming down a wooden slide one by one. One panda is seen on the grass right next to the slide. As the video progresses, we see the panda get on the slide through the wooden bars and then they struggle to make their way on the top. One part of the video shows a panda peeping through the wooden bars as he is making his way on the top of the slide. The pandas are enjoying their leisure time while snuggling with each other.

I hope pandas playing on a slide brings a smile to your day 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/paLqTINDaB — Daily feel good & funny tweets (@HopkinsBRFC) October 15, 2020

(Image Credits: Instagram)

