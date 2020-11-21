Video: Baby Elephant Takes Tumble While Chasing Warthogs, Netizens In Awe Of 'brave Boy'

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to its official Instagram handle as they shared a video of a baby elephant Bondeni who takes a tumble while chasing warthogs in Nairobi National park. The video shows the baby elephant chasing the creatures as he took an unexpected tumble, determined to clear the area. According to the caption of the video, Bondeni has a bit of a vendetta against the wild warthogs and his techniques need a little work.

The very short video clip shows the baby elephant running behind the warthogs, full of enthusiasm. As the video progresses, we see him take a tumble several times. The caption says that he got excited with the eviction of his duties and therefore took a tumble several times. The caption of the video also urges people to adopt the baby elephant. It says, “Bondeni is one of the youngest orphans in our care. You can become part of his family by adopting him! In doing so, you provide vital support to our work and get a unique insight into his life”.

Uploaded on November 20, the video has managed to gather 191,908 views. On seeing the adorabke elephant performing his duties, netizens bombarded the comment section. "Bwahahaha! I love Bondeni! I wonder if he knows he’s created a delightful and fun new game for the warthogs!", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "OH, WHAT A TERRIFYING BOI! His wide flared ears & straight tail show that he means business! (also, what tumble? I didn't see no big boi tumble. Especially not twice!)".

(Image Credits: Instagram/SheldrickWildlifeTrust)

