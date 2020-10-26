Argentinian Reporter Robbed During Live Broadcast, Netizens Say 'terrible But Hilarious'

In a one-of-kind incident caught on camera, an Argentinian reporter got robbed while preparing to start a live broadcast. A man snatched the phone of TV reporter Diego Demarco of En Vivo El Nueve, an Argentine news station and then ran away in broad daylight. The footage has captured the entire incident including anchor standing, man snatching his phone and then both of them running one behind another with Demarco yelling for help. The incident notably left the people astounded as the TV reporter was simply adjusting his mask and turned away from the camera.

As per the Daily Mail report, the incident took place early morning on October 20 in the residential area situated in the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires. In Spanish, Demarco can be heard shouting “Give it to me. My phone is stolen”. He even turned to neighbours to plead for help and go after the man who snatched the phone. TV reporter says, “Go find him, tell him that I work with the phone.” It was only after some time that the residents in the area were able to find the thief and bring back Demarco’s phone, who then reported live. Watch:

[SARANDÍ] Le arrebataron el celular a un periodista de Canal 9 en medio de un móvil.pic.twitter.com/QW4tVykcwm — ElCanciller.com (@elcancillercom) October 21, 2020

Netizens call it ‘dumbest robbery’

From calling it the “dumbest robbery” to laughing at the sheer guts of the thief who was not afraid of being caught, the internet users shared the video multiple times across the social media platforms. While some were amazed, others were left in splits about how is this “even possible” that too in daylight. One of the Twitter users even noticed that the thief had been wearing tracksuit as if “he knew he was going to steal” the phone while another called it "terrible" yet "hilarious". But, since he successfully got it back, Demarco was highly thankful for the residents in the neighbourhood who came to reassure, apologise the reporter.

😲 That’s just about the dumbest robbery ever. — Vicki VanderHorn (@annticki) October 21, 2020

Le robaron el teléfono al periodista Diego Demarco pic.twitter.com/291BigDmlH — CHAPA (@HalconAmorir) October 21, 2020

Well he did have the breaking news on the cellphone theft though.....#brightside — Pablo Alsina (@PabloAlsina) October 22, 2020

That robber is every American politician and the reporter is all of us. — Jeff (@politicaljockey) October 21, 2020

He was wearing a track suit too. He Gone! Lol 😂 — Beltsville Beacon💻📱 (@BeltsvillBeacon) October 21, 2020

Excellent job of keeping his face out of the shot! — Greg C. (@gregory1009) October 21, 2020

Terrible yet hilarious! — Voting for Biden/Harris No Matter What (@DecreeAngelic_1) October 21, 2020

