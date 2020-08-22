Ganesh Chaturthi: Surat Doctor Makes Eco-friendly Ganesha Idol With Dry Fruits

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begun on August 22 prompting users to flaunt their idol-making skills. Amid varied form of the lord was an idol made entirely out of dry fruits. Created by Aditi Mittal, from Surat Gujarat, the ‘Vighnaharta’ idol has been touted to help people overcome difficulties, especially coronavirus.

Mittal, who is also an artist, took to social media to share the photographs of her eco-friendly Ganesha. Along with the photos, she explained that the idol was made out of 511 dry fruits. She that her “Eco-Friendly Ganesha’ will be kept at a COVID-19 hospital for ten days and would later be distributed as prasad in the form of Vighnaharta. Vighnaharta, which mean someone who takes away obstacle, is another name of Lord Ganesha. In addition, she said that it would the dry fruits would also add up to the immunity of the people.

"I made this idol with dry fruits that have shell & it will be kept at a COVID hospital. After the Puja the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital," she told ANI.

Made Eco-friendly Ganesha with 511 dry fruits will be kept at covid hospital 'Atal Samvedna' of surat for 10 days and will later be distributed as 'prasad' in the form of 'VIGHNAHARTA' blessings for happy and healthy life.These dry fruits will also add up the immunity. pic.twitter.com/BicAk9nz3W — Dr.Aditi Mittal (@artistaditi) August 22, 2020

Read: Here's How Bollywood Actors Are Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Amid Pandemic, See Posts

Read: Burhanpur: No Idol Of Lord Ganesh At Tilak Hall This Year

Her idol has been immensely liked by netizens who have showered praises on the media One user wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times Ganpati Bappa Morya!" .Meanwhile, another wrote, "Burai aur atyachar ki khabare hi padna hai kya? Aadat badlo, ankhen kholo aur dil ko saaf karo. Shayad isime hi duniya ki bhalayi hai."

Really superb. It should be preserved in our Indian Museum, Kolkata. — Swapan Talukdar (@SwapanT28633481) August 22, 2020

Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha...Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada. Here's wishing you a very Happy Ganesha Chaturthi. May you be blessed with good health, wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity. — Anjali 🍀 (@Anjali_19_) August 22, 2020

ganesh ji to bless u & all excellent Art. — narain.nanda (@narain_nanda) August 22, 2020

Happy ganesh chaturthi — A.s.jadaun (@Asjadaun2) August 22, 2020

जय श्री गणेश नमः — Ramdua (@Ramdua13122954) August 22, 2020

Celebrations begin

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public movement, the 10-day Ganesh festival started in Maharashtra and other parts of India on August 22, although the usual pomp and glory was missing this year. The state of Maharashtra, where it is primarily celebrated, has issued guidelines regarding Ganeshotsav celebrations, saying that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing the idols of the deity.

Read: Amid COVID Crisis, Famous Lalbaug Mandal Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi On Smaller Scale

Read: Ganesh Chaturthi A Low-key Affair In Telangana This Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.